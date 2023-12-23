5 rarest Valorant weapon skins in 2023

In the world of Valorant, the pursuit of rare and exclusive weapon skins has become a defining aspect of the gaming experience. As we leave 2023, let us uncover a curated list of the most elusive and sought-after cosmetics that have captivated the Valorant community. Only the rarest of the rare gets a spot in this definitive list.

Ranging from melee skins to those for melee to Sheriff, Shorty, and Vandal, these cosmetics are the toughest ones to find in Valorant's market. If you own even one of these, consider yourself among the luckiest.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

The rarest Valorant weapon skins in 2023

Note: All of the entries are limited-time skins and cannot be purchased anymore.

1) Ruin Dagger

Opposing the trend of traditional rarity assumptions, the Ruin Dagger from the Act 1 Battlepass emerges as a surprising contender for the rarest Battlepass knife. Despite the historical significance of the Kingdom Knife, the Ruin Dagger's scarcity is underscored by a detailed analysis of Google Trends, which shows the skin's increasing popularity over time.

This skin challenges the conventional belief that the oldest Battlepass items are inherently the rarest. The Ruin Dagger now stands as one of the rarest and oldest melee skins you can hope to find in this game.

2) Champions 2021 Vandal

The Champions 2021 Vandal skin stands as a testament to limited-time offerings. The Vandal skins released to celebrate VCT Champions 2021 and Champions 2023 spark speculation on which is rarer. Both skins feature the Champion's Aura when the player wielding the weapon is the top fragger.

The clean sound effects and the finisher of the Champions 2021 Vandal stand out when compared to its successor. Although the intricacies of player preferences, sound effects, and unique features make the decision elusive, the Champions 2021 Vandal takes the lead in terms of rarity.

3) Wayfinder Shorty

The Wayfinder Shorty claims its rarity not just for its aesthetics but for its mode of acquisition. Exclusively available to those with an active Amazon Prime subscription during a specific event, the Wayfinder Shorty stands out as the first Valorant skin offered through Amazon Prime.

While relatively accessible to Prime users, its distinctive nature adds a layer of rarity to this otherwise obtainable piece. It looks very appealing with the golden details on a black background and complements the game's overall aesthetic.

4) Ignite Fan

As Valorant made its foray into the Chinese gaming market, a unique and geographically restricted weapon skin came to the forefront. A melee weapon exclusive to Chinese players on launch, with a design that transforms from a closed knife to an open fan.

The rarity stems not only from its limited availability but also from its distinctive appearance, making the Ignite Fan melee skin a true collector's item. A lot of players were looking to get this skin when it was launched, but it was region-locked for a time. Later on, it was made available for all servers.

5) Arcane Sheriff

Shifting gears to nostalgia and aesthetic appeal, the Arcane Sheriff takes its place among the rarest weapon skins. Reflecting Jinx's theme from League of Legends, the Arcane Sheriff is more than a cosmetic choice; it's a connection to gaming lore.

Holding its ground as one of the best sheriffs in the game, its limited-time availability and unique design contribute to its enduring rarity, securing its spot as a prized possession. The unique reload and wielding animations also add to the appeal.

The game continues to evolve, and so does the pursuit of rare weapon skins. These five selections represent not only aesthetic appeal but also the intricacies of the ever-changing landscape of player preferences. As collectors and players alike seek out these elusive gems, the rarity factor adds a layer of prestige to the Valorant experience in 2023 and further.