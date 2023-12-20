5 best Sheriff skins for Valorant in 2023

The Sheriff is one of the most powerful sidearms in Valorant. It is a popular pick for both pro and rookie players in the first few rounds of a match. At close range, the weapon has the ability to eliminate an opponent with a one-tap headshot. At long range, it can leave enemies seriously injured.

Valorant skins are only ornamental and provide no significant gameplay improvements. Riot Games went a little crazy with the skins in this shooter compared to those in other titles like CS2. The developer fully changed the weapons' appearances by incorporating unique designs, as well as visual and sound effects.

It's been three years since the release of Valorant, and Riot Games has released a plethora of skins for the Sheriff since then. With the year 2023 coming to an end, it makes sense to pick the five best skins for the weapon in the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 amazing Sheriff skins for Valorant in 2023

1) Neo - Frontier

The Neo Frontier Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The Neo Frontier line in Valorant honors Western themes. This Sheriff skin is flawless with its charming equip, inspect, and reload animations/sounds. The bundle as a whole is also fantastic.

If you're disappointed that you didn't obtain the rare Arcane Sheriff, Neo Frontier should satisfy your desires with a comparable spin-around equipping animation and holding posture. Additionally, this Sheriff skin offers an out-of-the-box holographic finisher animation, sending the final enemy crashing through saloon doors.

The Neo-Frontier Sheriff is an Exclusive tier skin available for 2175 Valorant Points. It has four color variants: default, gold, silver, and copper.

2) Imperium

The Imperium Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The Imperium Sheriff is an elegant piece of art whose design is based on Chinese mythology. This skin's base has a sleek appearance that makes it look like it was crafted from a single jewel stone. The pattern of the golden decorations matches the firearm's majestic look.

The Imperium Sheriff has one of the best finisher animations in Valorant. Getting the final kill in a round initiates the animation, which spawns a full-sized dragon. Furthermore, it turns the last opponent into a gemstone cocoon.

The Imperium Sheriff is an Exclusive tier skin priced at 2175 Valorant Points. It offers four colors: default, ruby, pearl, and obsidian.

3) Ion

The Ion Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

As part of one of the most iconic Valorant weapon skin lines, the Ion Sheriff allows you to eliminate opponents with pinpoint accuracy. It is likely what you need if you have trouble aiming with the weapon.

Riot Games has said that skins offer no competitive edge, but somehow, hitting shots is made simpler by the Ion Sheriff. Its basic white body with black accents gives it a simple yet beautiful look, driven by a blue energy core at its center. The finishing animation turns the last opponent into a massive ionic energy ball that explodes into beams before fading.

The Ion Sheriff is a Premium tier skin available for 1775 Valorant Points. It has a single color scheme with no variants to offer.

4) Protocol 781-A

The Protocol 781-A Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

With its sophisticated design and cutting-edge technology, the Protocol 781-A Sheriff is a well-made weapon that is designed to take headshots. This skin has gratifying fire and kill audio effects in addition to the thrilling inspection, reload, and equip motions.

The finisher animation of the Protocol 781-A collection is its most striking element. It features a huge robot using laser bullets to eliminate the last opponent and searching the area for any more threats.

The Protocol 781-A is an Ultra tier weapon cosmetic priced at 2475 Valorant Points.

5) Magepunk

The Magepunk Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

This skin was released with the second iteration of the Magepunk Collection. It has a polished bronze body and a few see-through sections. Its transparent parts show off electrical streaks, giving the impression that the weapon uses electricity to power its ammo. The finisher electrocutes the last enemy to dust after trapping them inside a massive cylindrical jar.

The Magepunk Sheriff is a Premium tier skin priced at 1775 Valorant Points. Its variants — orange, pink, and green — maintain its fundamental design while adding just a touch of color.

