Valorant Champions 2023 skin review: A mixed bag that has fans wanting more

As Valorant Champions 2023 is around the corner, the esports community is fully geared to support the Valorant teams convening in Los Angeles to crown the world champions of the 2023 VCT season. A tradition of every Champions tournament is an event-exclusive skin bundle available for a limited time. The key highlight is that the weapons and cosmetics of the collection can never be purchased once the limited time frame ends, making it very unique.

The 2023 edition of the Champions bundle has received mixed reviews so far. While some have praised the minimal and smooth visual and audio effects, many fans have also felt that the theme of the skinline has become repetitive and bland leading to criticism.

The Valorant Champions 2023 bundle fails to meet expectations with Vandal and Kunai skins

The Valorant Champions 2023 collection features two weapons. These include:

Champions 2023 Vandal

Champions 2023 Kunai

The Vandal takes 30 Radianite points to fully upgrade, while the Kunai takes 20 Radianite points to unlock all its effects. This equates to a total of 50 Radianite points to max out the weapon upgrades in the bundle. The skin bundle is classified as an Exclusive collection, and the overall price of the bundle equates to 6167 VP.

Valorant Champions 2023 Vandal review and rating

The Valorant Champions 2023 Vandal features a minimal and simplistic approach by Riot Games. The gun has no over-the-top sound effects and looks extremely clean visually. However, it fails to stand out among the plethora of other Vandal skins and does not add anything unique.

The Champions Aura feature is already a staple of each edition. The skin gradually lighting up after a certain amount of kills was already done in the 2022 collection, making it feel redundant. The inspect animation plays the event anthem which is also a standard for each Champions gun skin.

The kill sounds and bullet sounds are exquisite and pleasant to hear. The finisher is also exceptional and has the right amount of coolness without going too overboard. Overall, the skin has many great features but does not bring anything new to the Champions skinline.

Final rating: 7/10

Valorant Champions 2023 Kunai review and rating

The Valorant Champions 2023 Kunai, on the other hand, is a bit of a disappointment compared to initial expectations. The skin looks noticeably thicker when compared to the Valorant Go! Vol.1 knife, the only other Kunai model in the game.

The color scheme does not match the knife at all as well. The attack animation feels quite weird, and the Champions Aura effect does not do wonders for the knife. A saving grace for the skin is the extremely slick and smooth Kunai melee inspection.

Overall, this skin could have been way better if the shape of the knife was not odd and extremely off-putting to equip.

Final rating: 4/10

How does the Valorant Champions 2023 bundle compare with the other versions?

The Valorant Champions 2023 bundle is carried by the Vandal skin when compared to previous editions. The 2021 version had a cool and unique Karambit melee and smooth Vandal skin. The 2022 version had a crisp Phantom skin paired with a decent Butterfly knife that changed colors over the course of the game depending on the number of kills players got.

One of the biggest differences and advantages in this bundle is that the special finisher of the Champions 2023 Vandal can be seen almost immediately when standing in the middle. Besides this, the latest bundle might be the worst addition to the Champions skin series in terms of overall visual and sound effects.

In conclusion, the Champions Vandal 2023 is a worthy investment that players can look into, while the Kunai melee may be a skin that players might likely be disappointed with, given the unique and prestigious position that the skin holds.