Reckoning Esports vs. Medal Esports: Valorant Skyesports Pro Invitational - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Skyesports has been booming in the South Asian Valorant professional scene with a whopping two million viewership landmarks. Skyesports Valorant Invitational successfully advertised its tournaments in an IPL-themed manner. This has aided their popularity growth by a huge margin in South Asian and Indian esports culture.

Eight best teams from the region are participating in the tournament. The Lower Brackets Round 3 will have Reckoning Esports and Medal Esports match up against each other on August 28, 2022. The winner will then proceed to the Lower Finals, which will be held on August 29.

The winner of the Skyesports Pro Invitational 2.0 will be rewarded with a handsome amount of 7,00,000 INR. Given the stakes, both teams must be at the top of their game to climb out of Lower Brackets and make their way to the Grand Finals.

Reckoning Esports vs Medal Esports: Which team has a higher chance of winning the Valorant Skyesports Pro Invitational Lower Round 3?

Predictions

It is quite difficult to predict the winner of this match-up based on the recent performances of both the teams in the tournament.

Medal Esports have taken three total wins during the Skyesports Pro Invitational tournament so far. The team defeated Revenant Esports, W Streak Esports Alpha and LFO in a clean 2:0 fashion. However, they have also taken two losses from the likes of Enigma Gaming and Team Snakes.

With a decent number of victories in their bag, Medal Esports are looking strong for today's match-up.

Reckoning Esports have also proven their worth by taking three victories throughout the tournament. They defeated Revenant Esports and Chill Cord in a straight 2:0 manner but had a 2:1 game against the LFO. They also had to face losses twice against Velocity Gaming.

Losing twice against the same roster could be a reason for poor adaptibility on their side, but it is yet to be seen how the Lower Brackets Round 3 may turn out.

Head-to-head results

Reckoning Esports and Medal Esports have face off against each other twice before in Valorant tournaments, with both teams possessing a single victory against each other. Judging from the statistics of the matches, both the rosters stand equal chances in the match-up today.

Their performances in the Valorant Skyesports Pro Invitational have been great so far, but getting pushed down to the Lower Brackets has put them in a tough place.

Potential lineups

Reckoning Esports

Jay "BADlove" Patil

Saksham "Deadly10" Aurangabadkar

Aditya "Pixelzz" Gulhane

Atharv "Rio" Ahire

Harsh "Harsh" Arora

Gaurav "CrosshaiR" Chabukswar

Medal Esports

Tanmay "FOX" Verma

Prish "tricky" Valvani

Saharyar "BadmaN" Shaikh

Rishabh "ezzy" Gupta

Sameer "godvexy" Sharma

Daivik "DC" Chauhan

Sharan "Busterrr" Dave

When and where to watch?

The match-up between Reckoning Esports and Medal Esports will be held on August 28, 2022. Viewers can expect the game to start around the following time schedules:

4:00 PM IST

3:30 AM PT

6:30 AM PT

Interested audiences can tune in to the livestream through Skyesports' official handles on YouTube, Facebook Gaming, and Loco.

