Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) vs Global Esports: VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage started on Wednesday, and each team in the event has already played its first game in the Group Stage. While the winners of the first game are just one win away from a slot in the Playoffs, the losers are just one loss away from elimination.

A total of three matches are lined up today and three teams will bid farewell to the event after the end of the day. The losers of today's games will be eliminated from the event.

The South Asian champions, Global Esports, will face the Filipino side Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) in the Group B elimination tie today. Both teams have had a bad start to the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers campaign, losing their first game in the Group Stage against Alter Ego and Xerxia Esports, respectively.

Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) vs Global Esports: Who will keep their hopes alive in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers?

Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) and Global Esports will face each other in a best-of-three series today at the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage and the winner of the game will continue their journey in the tournament while the loser will have to make an early exit from the event. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness a thrilling clash between the two sides.

Prediction

Both teams are equally strong and ready to give their all to stay in the competition, making it quite tough to predict a clear winner between the two sides. However, many believe that RRQ has a better chance of winning the series tomorrow. SEA sides always have a better record against South Asian sides. The South Asian side has never won a game against the SEA side in any official event till date. Hence, RRQ will surely feel the superiority on the Indian side.

The Filipino side has performed exceptionally well in the Play-Ins. The team started the campaign with a win against Team Big BAAM but lost its second game against Bleed Esports. However, the team has found their way through to the Playoffs by defeating Ghetto Artists, which shows the team's determination to win and deliver their best performance in do-or-die situations.

However, Global Esports is also known for its exceptional performances in knock-out games. The team can bring out its best performance in do-or-die situations and Global Esports' fans will hope that the team can do it again today.

Head-to-heads

The two teams have not faced each other in any official events till date. Today's series will be the first face-off between the two sides. Hence, it will be interesting to see who comes up top in their first battle today.

Recent Results

RRQ has won just two of their last five games in all competitions. Whereas, Global Esports has lost just once against Alter Ego in their last five games in all competitions.

Potential lineup

RRQ

Francis Danison "Rabbet" Buñag

Kelly "KellyS" Sedillo

Jose Eduardo "Draxii" D. Jamir

Nathaniel "Nexi" Cabero

James "2ge" Goopio

Global Esports:

Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani

Akshay "KappA" Sinkar

Ganesh "Sk Rossi" Gangadhar

Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhary

Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

Where to watch

Valorant fans can enjoy the knock-out game between RRQ and Global Esports at the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on June, 17, 2022 from 11.30 AM IST onwards.

