The VCT Pacific LCQ 2023 has officially started. The tournament kicked off with Talon Esports drawing first blood by eliminating DetonatioN FocusMe, leaving only six remaining teams in the competition. The winner of this qualifier event will occupy the Pacific region's final Valorant Champions 2023 spot. Two of the six teams in the running include Indonesia's top contender Rex Regum Qeon and India's best, Global Esports.

Both teams have popular players and a big fanbase supporting them. This will be a highly viewed high-stakes matchup, as a series loss will result in the end of the season for both teams.

Rex Regum Qeon vs Global Esports: Who will win this VCT Pacific LCQ matchup?

Predictions

Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) faced a lot of criticism before the start of the VCT 2023 season for their poor roster decisions. Fans expected this team to be one of the worst in the entire circuit. However, adding the Indonesian core of fl1pzjder, xffero, and Lmemore greatly upgraded the firepower of the roster.

RRQ was one of the most fun teams to watch during the regular season and captured the heart of many with their brave and aggressive gameplay. However, after a close race with other teams, they failed to qualify for the playoffs stage. RRQ is regarded as one of the better teams in the Pacific LCQ.

Last time RRQ played against Global Esports in the VCT Pacific, the players played phenomenally and won with a score of 2-0.

Global Esports, on the other hand, was one of the most popular teams coming into the 2023 VCT season due to being the first-ever Indian team in the tier-one circuit. Fan favorite SkRossi consistently showcased his impressive talent on the international stage, and the roster had great firepower in the regular season.

However, the team's dependency on Monyet to get the job done, coupled with inconsistent gameplay, hindered their path to the playoffs. Nevertheless, Global Esports have shown their capabilities, and fans are hopeful that they can fix their mistakes and make a deep run under AYRIN's leadership.

Both teams are equally matched coming into this matchup. While RRQ has previously defeated Global Esports, the latter has a good chance of winning this series due to its superior firepower. The series can be expected to go the distance. Global Esports will be the slight favorites to win this series and eliminate RRQ from the Pacific LCQ.

Head-to-head

RRQ and Global Esports have faced each other once in the 2023 VCT season during the seventh week of the Pacific regular season. RRQ managed to win the series with a 2-0 scoreline.

Recent results

RRQ's latest result was a 0-2 loss to Paper Rex in the final week of the VCT Pacific regular season.

Similarly, Global Esports' latest result was a 0-2 loss to Team Secret in the final week of the VCT Pacific regular season.

It was a tight race to the final spot of the VCT Pacific Playoffs, and these powerful friends had their own fate in their hands with their last match against Paper Rex. In the end, they missed the chance to prove their strength against Pacific's top teams.

Expected rosters

Rex Regum Qeon

James " 2ge" Goopio

Goopio Eroll " EJAY" Jule Delfin

Jule Delfin David "xffero" Monangin (IGL)

Monangin (IGL) Saibani "fl1pzjder" Rahmad

Rahmad Hagai " Lmemore" Tewuh

Tewuh Emmanuel " Emman " Morales (Substitute)

" Morales (Substitute) Marthinus "Ewok" Walt (Head Coach)

Global Esports

Ganesh " SkRossi" Gangadhar

Gangadhar Jordan " AYRIN" He (IGL)

He (IGL) Park " Bazzi" Jun-ki

Jun-ki Kim " t3xture" Na-ra

Na-ra Cahya " Monyet" Nugraha

Nugraha Abhirup " Lightningfast " Choudhury (Substitute)

" Choudhury (Substitute) Hong "Eraser" Chang-pyo (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports fans can join the official Valorant Pacific YouTube and Twitch channels to watch RRQ play against Global Esports in the VCT Pacific LCQ. Alternatively, watch parties by regional streamers such as SuperbusS are also available.

RRQ will face Global Esports on July 19, 2023, at 1:00 am PDT / 10:00 am CEST / 1:30 pm IST

