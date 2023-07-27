rhyme Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant's esports has been the most competitive in 2023. The top-tier players have been pushed to compete against each other ever since the start of franchising, leading to some very exciting moments in esports. Along with that, many teams who were previously not as good or are from minor regions have grown to become the best in the world.
There have been many VCT LAN events in 2023. From the franchised leagues to LOCK//IN to Masters Tokyo and the recent LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers), viewers have seen a spectacular showcase of skill throughout the year. Many players have had an amazing performance in 2023, and one of them is Giant Gaming's rhyme.
Valorant settings utilized by Giants Gaming's rhyme
Emir "rhyme" Muminovic is an esports player from Norway who plays for Giants Gaming, a team that competes in the EMEA region of Valorant esports. He has mostly played the role of a Controller, but has been the Duelist, Raze, when needed.
rhyme joined Giants Gaming in November 2022. He had a decent performance in his first international Valorant debut at LOCK//IN, winning one series against DetonatioN FocusMe.
At VCT EMEA League, rhyme and Giants Gaming looked formidable as they continued to stay amongst the top EMEA teams. In LCQ, they were able to defeat every other team and secured themselves a spot at Valorant Champions 2023; rhyme was an important part for this success. His aim was sharp and utility usage was always on point. He had a total ACS of 187.0 while playing three different Agents with three different roles.
Getting to know rhyme's crosshair settings could prove very useful for players who want to get a headstart on their opponents. This could be helpful for players who like playing Controller Agents. This article will list down rhyme's Valorant settings and equipment for 2023.
Note: This data is procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.5
- eDPI: 200
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Yellow
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 5
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Length: 2
- Outer Line Thickness: 3
- Outer Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse Button 5
- Use/Equip Ability 2: C
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse F
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.8
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: VAXEE XE Wireless Black
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue
- Keyboard: Xtrfy K4 TKL RGB
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 15
- Color Vibrance: 10
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture
- Picture Mode: Gamer 1
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 60
- Sharpness: 8
- Gamma: Gamma 1
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: Premium
Acquiring rhyme’s settings and equipment will certainly help in the start. However, to be consistent in the long run, players will need a proper aim routine and even watch Valorant pro matches to improve their game sense.