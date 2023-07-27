rhyme Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant's esports has been the most competitive in 2023. The top-tier players have been pushed to compete against each other ever since the start of franchising, leading to some very exciting moments in esports. Along with that, many teams who were previously not as good or are from minor regions have grown to become the best in the world.

There have been many VCT LAN events in 2023. From the franchised leagues to LOCK//IN to Masters Tokyo and the recent LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers), viewers have seen a spectacular showcase of skill throughout the year. Many players have had an amazing performance in 2023, and one of them is Giant Gaming's rhyme.

Valorant settings utilized by Giants Gaming's rhyme

Emir "rhyme" Muminovic is an esports player from Norway who plays for Giants Gaming, a team that competes in the EMEA region of Valorant esports. He has mostly played the role of a Controller, but has been the Duelist, Raze, when needed.

rhyme joined Giants Gaming in November 2022. He had a decent performance in his first international Valorant debut at LOCK//IN, winning one series against DetonatioN FocusMe.

At VCT EMEA League, rhyme and Giants Gaming looked formidable as they continued to stay amongst the top EMEA teams. In LCQ, they were able to defeat every other team and secured themselves a spot at Valorant Champions 2023; rhyme was an important part for this success. His aim was sharp and utility usage was always on point. He had a total ACS of 187.0 while playing three different Agents with three different roles.

Getting to know rhyme's crosshair settings could prove very useful for players who want to get a headstart on their opponents. This could be helpful for players who like playing Controller Agents. This article will list down rhyme's Valorant settings and equipment for 2023.

Note: This data is procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.5

eDPI: 200

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Yellow

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 5

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Length: 2

Outer Line Thickness: 3

Outer Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse Button 5

Use/Equip Ability 2: C

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse F

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.8

Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: VAXEE XE Wireless Black

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue

Keyboard: Xtrfy K4 TKL RGB

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 15

Color Vibrance: 10

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture

Picture Mode: Gamer 1

Brightness: 100

Contrast: 60

Sharpness: 8

Gamma: Gamma 1

Color Temperature: Normal

AMA: Premium

Acquiring rhyme’s settings and equipment will certainly help in the start. However, to be consistent in the long run, players will need a proper aim routine and even watch Valorant pro matches to improve their game sense.