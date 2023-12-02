Riot Games Valorant ONE PRO INVITATIONAL 2023: Schedule, where to watch, live results, and more

Riot Games are organizing the Valorant ONE PRO INVITATIONAL 2023 which will be held in Japan. It will present friendly show matches spanning two days, featuring some teams who will participate in the VCT 2024 season battling against one another. Fans can tune in to this event to catch the pros playing on the brand-new map, Sunset, as well as get some valuable insight into the power levels and strengths of each squad.

If you'd like to know which teams are participating in this tournament, its schedule, and where to watch it, this article covers all the details regarding the Riot Games Valorant ONE PRO INVITATIONAL 2023.

Riot Games Valorant ONE PRO INVITATIONAL 2023: Format, teams and venue

Expand Tweet

Format

Valorant ONE PRO INVITATIONAL 2023 will follow a single group, with every team playing against each other in best-of-ones in a round-robin format. This event will not have a playoffs bracket as it will feature show matches where squads get to play with their new rosters and showcase new players to a wider audience. A total of six games will be played at the tournament.

Teams

Four teams have been invited by Riot Games for this friendly event ahead of the VCT 2024 season. The squads participating in this tournament are:

DetonatioN FocusMe (Pacific)

Natus Vincere (EMEA)

Bleed Esports (Pacific)

ZETA DIVISION (Pacific)

Natus Vincere will feature the majority of their 2023 roster except for Ardis "Ardiis" Svarenieks, who's replacing Mehmet "cNed" Yağız İpek to reunite the 2022 FunPlus Phoenix lineup. Bleed Esports' Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker will be absent at the event due to health issues.

DetonatioN FocusMe, after their collaboration with Crazy Raccoon, are set to feature a revamped roster consisting of exciting names such as Yusuke "neth" Matsuda and Ibuki "meiy" Seki.

ZETA DIVISION will feature the debut of Hiroki "hiroronn" Yanai and Yushin "Yuran" Hato in the tier-one scene of VCT.

Venue

All matches of the ONE PRO INVITATIONAL 2023 will be held at the K Arena located in Yokohama, Japan.

Riot Games Valorant ONE PRO INVITATIONAL 2023: Schedule and live results

Expand Tweet

Day 1 - December 2, 2023

Natus Vincere defeated Bleed Esports (1-0) : Ascent (13-7)

: Ascent (13-7) Natus Vincere defeated DetonatioN FocusMe (1-0): Sunset (13-3)

Sunset (13-3) ZETA DIVISION defeated DetonatioN FocusMe (1-0): Breeze (13-2)

Day 2 - December 3, 2023

ZETA DIVISION vs Bleed Esports - 12 am PDT / 3 am ET / 10 am CEST / 1:30 pm IST / 5 pm JST

12 am PDT / 3 am ET / 10 am CEST / 1:30 pm IST / 5 pm JST DetonatioN FocusMe vs Bleed Esports - 1:20 am PDT / 4:20 am ET / 10:20 am CEST / 2:50 pm IST / 6:20 pm JST

1:20 am PDT / 4:20 am ET / 10:20 am CEST / 2:50 pm IST / 6:20 pm JST ZETA DIVISON vs Natus Vincere - 2:40 am PDT / 5:40 am ET / 12:40 pm CEST / 4:10 pm IST / 7:40 pm JST

Where to watch Riot Games Valorant ONE PRO INVITATIONAL 2023

VCT esports fans can tune into the official Japanese VCT broadcast available on Twitch and YouTube on the aforementioned dates. The links to these channels can be found listed below:

Valorant ONE PRO INVITATIONAL 2023 on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Valorant ONE PRO INVITATIONAL 2023 on YouTube: Watch here

That marks the end of this article.