New Valorant voice lines for Cypher and Fade in PBE patch 5.04 leaked

With the launch of Episode 5 Dimension, fans of Valorant all over the planet were treated to a new map, Pearl. There are also rumors of a soon-to-be-launched new Indian Agent as well.

There's now information about some voice lines being added to the game via patch 5.04 for Valorant.

A well-known data miner, Shiick (on Twitter), has found some voice lines in the PBE for the 5.04 patch in Valorant. He has found 19 lines for Cypher and a line for Fade, which alludes to their relationship with one another and the other Valorant Agents.

Chamber, Fade, and Cypher are mentioned in the voice lines spoken by these two Agents.

Valorant's latest patch features voice lines from Cypher and Fade

The voice line leak starts with Cypher suggesting that Fade has never asked Cypher what he looks like:

"Fade of all people, you've never asked to see my face."

Fade's only voice line in this patch is when she replies to Cypher:

"There are more valuable secrets than the look of someone. Will you share those?"

Cypher's following voice line is about Chamber and where he has planted his Rendezvous anchors:

"Now, where did Chamber build his nest?"

The next voice line is about Chamber as well. Cypher asks Chamber to play with him as their abilities are a good match for each other:

"With me, Chamber, your eyes, my cameras. We make a good team."

Cypher goes on to warn other teammates about the enemy Chamber and his skills:

"Be mindful of their Chamber. He does not miss much."

He further asks Fade to leave the opponent's brains intact:

"Leave their brains intact."

Cypher mentions how scary Fade is, and this voice line probably gets triggered when Fade gets a multi-kill in the previous round.

"Ahahah??? Who would have thought the nightmare lady would be so scary."

A new voice line is then added for when a round ends in Valorant for Cypher:

"Now I can rest a little easier."

The best voice line added to this patch is this one, where Cypher jokes about how Fade's intel gathering techniques are a little less traditional and even offers a camera to that end.

"Ahahah, Fade. Salam. I would offer you a camera, but your methods for gathering intel are a little less traditional."

Cypher warns the team about the enemy Fade and how she's not to be taken lightly.

"Exercise caution around their Fade; not the type you want to meet in a dark alley."

The following line features Cypher asking Fade to keep the nightmares away from him as he already has a few nightmares of his own:

"Fade, keep those nightmares away from me. I already have bad dreams."

Cypher then quips that he's prepared to die, though he'd rather not."

"I'm prepared to die for this mission, though I'd really rather not."

He has a few more lines, one of which is where Cypher says the opponent's Radianite reserve belongs to them. He even recontextualizes it.

"It's decided; their radianite belongs to us. You see? No ethical dilemma? Mesh mushkil. Think of it this way the more radianite we take from them, the less I borrow from all of you. Extra incentive."

An added line where Cypher complains to Nora (his dead wife) about how the imposters (possibly the same opponent Agents) threaten the fabric of everything in existence.

"These imposters threaten everything, Nora."

The funniest voice line has to be when Cypher jokingly says that he detects an incursion into their world, but wait, it's the enemy team who are being too noisy.

"I detect an incursion into our world? Ah, no, the other team is just very noisy."

The last voice line that has been data mined from PBE 5.04 is Cypher lamenting the loss of information in seconds.

"Imagine all the information once kept here lost in seconds! Ahhh."

Cypher players will have a great time playing as him in Valorant. This is due to all these new voice lines, which make the Agent a bit more fun.

