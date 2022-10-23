"Started like a king in my region and will leave (for now) like a king": SkRossi announces indefinite break from competitive scene ahead of VCT 2023

The lead-up to the VCT 2023 season is turning out to be really interesting. However, a popular Global Esports player, Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar, might not be seen in the tournament next year. In a recent tweet, the pro has indicated that he's looking forward to taking an indefinite break, saying:

"Started like a king in my region and will leave (for now) like a king..."

Global Esports is probably the only team in the entire VCT 2023 tournament that has announced a seven-member roster. From the looks of things, only five players from this pool of ten will be selected to participate in the upcoming tournament season.

While most teams have finalized their entire roster, some squads are yet to do so. Only a few days back, Global Esports, the only Indian team selected for the Valorant partnership program, announced their roster. But things are looking slightly uncertain for the organization at the moment.

SkRossi posts cryptic tweet ahead of VCT 2023

SkRossi's tweet has sent the entire community into a frenzy as he was confirmed to be a part of Global Esports' roster for next year's tournament season very recently. That said, his post is rather confusing.

Although it does look like he's looking to take an indefinite break, he just might be on the way to Korea to train with the team at the boot camp. However, this seems unlikely.

At the end of the day, he's just one player among the entire list of professionals selected for the roster. So even if he quits, that shouldn't affect the status of the team because each squad needs to have a total of six players on their roster. Even if SkRossi goes away for a while, the total number of members on the team would still be 6.

SkRossi has been a part of the Global Esports roster since early 2020. One can only wonder what caused him to come to such a decision, provided he does take a break from Valorant ahead of VCT 2023.

The deadline to announce a full roster for all partnered teams ends in October. If SkRossi does choose to leave his team, it will definitely be saddening for all the Indian fans rooting for him. Global Esports is yet to make a statement with regard to his tweet.

Fans will be looking forward to some sort of clarification from either SkRossi himself or Dr. Rushindra Sinha, the owner of Global Esports, to clear up the confusion caused by this tweet. The VCT 2023 kick-off tournament is scheduled for February next year, and it will be interesting to see which players will finally be selected to participate in the tournament to represent Global Esports.

