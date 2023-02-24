Valorant star yay reportedly set to exit Cloud9’s all-star roster after VCT LOCK//IN upset

Cloud9’s celebrated Valorant champion Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker may take a step back from his newest team after their elimination from VCT LOCK//IN. The North American esports organization is reportedly conducting an internal discussion over roster changes, and yay’s position on the team could be affected as a result.

While major sources have hinted at yay’s plan to move on, fans are yet to receive an official confirmation from Cloud9, who were accepted for the VCT partnership program last year. Their active Valorant roster currently fields Anthony “vanity” Malaspina, Nathan “leaf” Orf, Erick “Xeppaa” Bach, Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro, and yay.

Valorant’s El-Diablo yay may join a new VCT-partnered team ahead of the upcoming Americas League

The ongoing VCT LOCK//IN 2023 has uncovered some major surprises and upsets for the fans so far. Cloud9 triggered one of the biggest disappointments after losing to DRX, despite taking a promising lead after the first match of the best-of-three series.

Cloud9 struggled to counter DRX’s discipline and fell apart as the South Korean roster took them down with impressive team chemistry. While yay showcased his popular “El-Diablo” performance in multiple rounds, it simply wasn’t enough for Cloud9 to win the series.

Nevertheless, he is still considered one of the best, if not the best, professional Valorant players in the world. Many organizations have been looking to acquire him during the pre-season transfer window last year. However, he chose to join Cloud9’s core alongside Zellsis.

Now, Cloud9’s upset in LOCK//IN 2023 has eventually led to the burning question of yay’s situation on the team. While the idea is eccentric, some speculations have hinted that the player may even be benched from the active roster. Given his reputation in the community, he is more likely to join a new team.

Having said that, fans must take this speculation with a grain of salt as it hasn’t received an official nod from the organization or the player.

Although VCT LOCK//IN is an introductory tournament meant to serve as a trailer for the upcoming leagues, teams will definitely look at this as an opportunity to see if their roster composition is sustainable for the year.

With the mid-season transfer window approaching the calendar, many esports organizations, including Cloud9, may have some major announcements planned. This is the only chance they’ll get to revamp their roster before Valorant Champions 2023.

The mid-season transfer window for VCT 2023 will open on March 6, 2023, and close on March 25, 2023, during which teams can sign new players to revamp their roster. Interestingly, the Americas League is set to start on March 26, 2023, only a day after the mid-season transfer window closes.

Fans can expect some surprising announcements from Cloud9 and their Valorant roster's star player, Jaccob Whiteaker, during the upcoming mid-season transfer window.

