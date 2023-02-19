VCT LOCK//IN celebrates Valorant’s official entry into its franchising era with all the selected teams worldwide. Riot Games organized this biggest offline tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to kickstart the brand-new format of VCT with the partnered teams.

The tournament is a closed invitation event where 32 teams fight to covet the championship title. The competition is well underway and concluded the quarter-finals stage for DRX, Cloud9, Evil Geniuses (EG), and Talon Esports. All four teams displayed excellent gameplay to secure their place in the Alpha group semi-finals.

Let’s quickly recap VCT LOCK//IN Day 4 for both best-of-three series.

VCT LOCK//IN Talon Esports and DRX move up to semi-finals

The entire VCT LOCK//IN tournament is divided into two groups: Alpha and Omega. Each group started with 16 teams and will yield the two best teams for the playoffs. Four teams will qualify for the playoffs and participate in the final fight for the ultimate victory.

VCT LOCK//IN Day 4

Talon Esports, EG, DRX, and Cloud9 were placed in the Alpha group and fought their inaugural matches in the first few days. Talon played against MIBR and secured victory with a clean 2-0 scoreline. Talon secured the first map, Haven, with a score of 13-8, and the second map, Fracture, with a score of 13-11.

Talon Esports moved up and faced EG in the quarter-finals stage. EG dominated the first map, Haven, but fell short when the sides switched. As a result, Talon defeated EG 2-0. Talon secured Haven with a score of 13-11 and Split by 13-10.

DRX gave a show of domination as the team defeated BBL Esports with a 2-1 scoreline in their first match. The team secured their spot in the quarter-finals and was slotted against Cloud9.

DRX played methodically and successfully shut down Cloud9 with another 2-1 scoreline. The team took a massive hit on the first map, Pearl, and faced defeat with a score of 3-13. However, a formidable comeback was made, defeating Cloud9 on Haven (Map 2) with a score of 13-7 and an unbelievable 13-2 on Icebox.

The quarter-finals stage has concluded for the Alpha group, and the event is moving to the semi-finals for the playoffs selection.

Semi-finals and schedule

NRG Esports and LOUD will play against each other at 10:30 pm IST/ 9 am PST/ 7 pm CEST on February 19. DRX and Talon Esports have their match scheduled for 1:30 am IST/ 12 pm PST/ 10 pm CEST on February 20.

The winners from both matches will qualify for the playoffs stage, while the losing teams will be eliminated from the tournament. The semi-finals and grand finals will be hosted in a best-of-five format.

Where to watch

Fans can tune into the official Twitch and YouTube channels of Valorant to watch the matches. All matches will be live-streamed on these platforms and Valorant’s official esports website.

The VCT LOCK//IN is an international stage where all participating teams try to secure the top position and the lion’s share of the prize pool. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more tournament details.

