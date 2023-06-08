Sayaplayer Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is having an extremely entertaining year so far. 2023 started off with one of the game's biggest events: VCT LOCK//IN. The tournament saw all the franchised teams plus two Chinese squads go head to head against each other in a single elimination bracket. It was more of an introductory event to the franchised teams, but it had some of the most exciting matches in VCT history.

VCT LOCK//IN was later followed by its franchised leagues in three regions: Americas, EMEA, and Pacific. Here, the franchised teams competed in a round-robin format, which then led to the Playoffs. In the Playoffs, the top three (four for EMEA) made it to VCT Masters Tokyo.

The franchised leagues gave viewers a good idea of what's to come out of 2023. Some fan-favorite teams failed to make an impression, whereas a couple of underdogs made it to the international stage. There were also many players who consistently performed well, one of them being Sayaplayer.

Valorant settings used by T1's Sayaplayer in 2023

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo is a South Korean esports player who currently plays for T1. He has mainly served as the primary Duelist with Jett and Raze but has also played as the Controller when needed.

Sayaplayer ventured into the Valorant esports scene by joining T1 in October 2020. However, they weren't able to achieve much, leading him to join a fairly new team called The Guard in December 2021. Here, we saw Sayaplayer flourish.

The Guard made waves across the NA Valorant scene and quickly became one of the top teams in the region. They were also able to qualify for an international event.

Sayaplayer rejoined T1 in 2023. The organization, however, decided to move to the Pacific region due to franchising.

Sayaplayer has kept up his stellar form so far this year. His Jett is among the best in the Pacific region, and he was one of the top players in VCT Pacific League.

Going through Sayaplayer's Valorant settings could be a good start for those who want to improve their skills in the game. This would be particularly great for those who want to use the Agent Jett more often.

Listed below are all of Sayaplayer's Valorant settings and equipment in 2023.

Mouse settings

DPI: 1000

Sensitivity: 0.339

eDPI: 339

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Always the Same

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.84

Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow(Protanopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless

Pc Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-9900k

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

RAM: HyperX Predator RGB 32GB

Case: Corsair ICUE 465X

While using Sayaplayer’s settings is all well and good, players will also have to put in effort from their end through practice and dedication. Having a dedicated aim routine and watching pro matches can also help players get better in Valorant.

