Sentinels teases arrival of Valorant pro Sacy in a recent TikTok video

A few days ago, reports regarding Bryan “pANcada” Luna and Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi joining the Sentinels' Valorant roster surfaced on the internet. And based on the recent teaser released by the American team, it looks like the latter will soon be seen in Sentinels' colors.

Both Sentinels and LOUD have received a partner status for the upcoming Valorant 2023 tournament season. And ever since they were selected for the program, the former have been going on a mad acquisition spree, trying to get the best players to join their team.

New TikTok video all but confirms Sacy's addition to Sentinels' Valorant roster

Sentinels recently released a TikTok video where Sova was seen firing an arrow. In true characteristic fashion, the arrows bounced off a few surfaces, with the final being a board with the names of three players from LOUD's roster. These players were pANcada, Sacy, and their in-game lead Matias "sadhaak" Delipetro. Out of these three, Sova's arrow bounced off Sacy's name on the board.

This could have been dubbed a random sequence of events, but the video might very well be a hint that Sacy will indeed be joining Sentinels' roster. The team has been teasing a lot of big names for a while now. However, out of all that have been mentioned, only Zachary "zekken" Patrone has been confirmed.

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek and Tyson "TenZ" Ngo are also currently a part of the Sentinels Valorant roster, but it's currently unclear if these two heavyweights will also be seen in the upcoming tournament season. Apart from zekken, the team has also shown interest in Rory "dephh" Jackson, and the organization is apparently in talks with him as well.

One interesting fact about the TikTok video is that it had three names on it. Earlier it was revealed that both pANcada and Sacy were in talks with the American team, but now that Sadhaak's name was also present on the board, one can only speculate if he's in talks with Sentinels as well.

While things are looking bright for the Sentinels roster, things are looking rather grim for LOUD. Each partnered team is expected to complete their roster by the end of October.

Riot Games will only consider a roster to be complete if there are six eligible players and one coach involved. LOUD recently parted ways with their coach, and now it looks like three heavy hitters from their team could also be leaving.

With the team barely talking about acquisitions and transfers, it's currently unclear if they will have a complete roster by the end of this month. If they don't manage to meet the requirements, their participation in the Valorant 2023 tournament season might be doubtful.

Moreover, LOUD are the reigning world champions after winning the VCT 2022 tournament. It would be really disappointing to see the team stay away from the upcoming tournament season.

Either way, they haven't confirmed any roster change just yet, nor have Sentinels revealed their complete player list. Keeping that in mind, one thing is for sure: the next few days will be worth looking forward to with respect to these team changes.

