Sentinels vs 100 Thieves - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League is set to commence on April 1, 2023, with 10 of the best teams from across the region set to go against each other. The event is a part of Riot's official 2023 tournament circuit, just like the other regional VCT leagues this year. The competing teams recently participated in the VCT LOCK/IN event, where they debuted their yearly performances. Fans of VCT Americas are looking for more from the group. Fans will get the chance to watch NA heavyweights Sentinels take on 100 Thieves in the tournament's opening match.
Both teams are adored by the NA community and are anticipated to provide the competition with all their efforts.
Sentinels vs. 100 Thieves in Valorant - Who will win the opening game of VCT Americas 2023?
Predictions
100 Thieves are looking strong coming into the VCT Americas league in 2023. Recent matches between the lineup and teams like FUT Esports and EDward Gaming have seen the roster perform quite well. They have only suffered one loss in their most recent games, to FNATIC at the VCT LOCK/IN So Paulo, Brazil. They had a seven-game winning run before it since Red Bull Home Ground #3.
On the other hand, Sentinels tend to play rather rough. They debuted in 2023 at the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational. After their debut victory against TSM, the roster struggled to establish themselves in the competition as they dropped their next two games.
Judging from their recent and past performances, it can be said that 100 Thieves have a solid chance of winning their opening game against the Sentinels.
Head-to-head
The current roster has no past encounters at the moment. The teams will face off against one another in the forthcoming game for the first time in 2023 with fresh lineups. Even though both teams' key members are the same, their current collaboration is considerably more recent than their previous one.
The organizations have gone against each other around ten times in the past, where Sentinels were victorious seven times, according to vlr.gg.
Recent results
Sentinels' recent results have been shaky as the NA roster lost their first game against FNATIC at the VCT LOCK//IN and had to fly home due to the single elimination method of the tournament. BeforeBefore Brazil, they also had a tough run at the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational.
The 100 Thieves, on the other hand, are looking strong with their roster. Their run at the recent LOCK//IN event has been impressive, with only a single loss against FNATIC. Before it, they also faced teams like Cloud9 and Team Vitality and prevailed. According to their recent wins, they will undoubtedly have a significant edge in their initial game in the VCT Americas League.
Potential Lineups
Sentinels
- Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
- Zachary "zekken" Patrone
- Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi
- Bryan "pANcada" Luna
- Rory "dephh" Jackson
- Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen
100 Thieves
- Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk
- Derrek "Derrek" Ha
- Brenden "stellar" McGrath
- Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban
- Sean "bang" Bezerra
When and where to watch VCT Americas League
Valorant enthusiasts will be able to catch the matchup between Sentinels and 100 Thieves live on the official VCT Americas Twitch handle called the VALORANT_Americas. The first matchup will go live on April 2, 2023, at 9:00 pm CEST / 12:00 pm PDT / 12:30 am IST.
Fans can also tune into their favorite streamer's watch parties for a more interactive experience.