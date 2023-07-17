Sentinels vs Cloud9 - VCT Americas LCQ 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT LCQ in the Americas is the last official regional event. The event started with seven teams competing for the one remaining spot for Champion 2023. The bracket is a mix of single and double elimination. The first three series were all single-elimination matches, whereas the rest will have double elimination. Day 3 of the Americas LCQ has two more games lined up, one of which is an NA brawl between Sentinels and Cloud9.

The first match of Day 2 was between KRU Esports and FURIA. KRU has had a tough 2023 season being a winless team all year. That has changed as they were able to defeat MIBR in the first match and were able to do the same to FURIA. They closed the Bo3 (best-of-three) series by 2-1, knocking FURIA out of the LCQ.

The second match was highly anticipated as Sentinels and 100 Thieves faced each other again. Pearl saw a great initial half from Sentinels on the first map, but 100 Thieves clawed their way back with one of the most incredible comebacks. However, Sentinels was able to win the following two maps with ease and hence won the Bo3 series by 2-1, knocking out 100 Thieves. The highlight of this series was when both Asuna and TenZ played as Yoru on the decider map, Bind.

Sentinels vs Cloud9 - Which team will get one step closer to the Grand Finals of VCT Americas LCQ?

Predictions

Sentinels had a lot of ups and downs during the VCT League. A bunch of roster and staff changes hampered the growth of the all-star team. However, towards the end of the league, Sentinels were finally able to shape and find their form and, by the looks of it, have only solidified this form even further, coming into the LCQ.

Cloud9 also had its ups and downs with roster changes, but the new team became one of the biggest surprises in the VCT League. Despite the significant roster changes, Cloud9 became one of the Americas League's favorites. However, the team fell just short of qualifying for VCT Masters Tokyo.

The matchup favors Cloud9 as the team performed better than Sentinels during VCT Americas League. However, Sentinels is definitely capable of pulling off an upset and can give Cloud9 some tough competition.

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other during the Regular Season of the VCT Americas League. Cloud9 won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Sentinels' most recent match was against 100 Thieves in the Americas LCQ, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Cloud9's most recent match was against NRG Esports during the Americas League. They lost their Bo3 series against them in the Playoffs by 1-2.

Potential Lineups

Sentinels

Zachary " zekken " Patrone

" Patrone Gustavo " Sacy " Rossi

" Rossi Bryan " pANcada " Luna

" Luna Tyson " TenZ " Ngo

" Ngo Jimmy " Marved " Nguyen (IGL)

" Nguyen (IGL) Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)

Cloud9

Dylan " runi " Cade (IGL)

" Cade (IGL) Jake " jakee " Anderson

" Anderson Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Erick " Xeppaa " Bach

" Bach Jordan " Zellsis " Montemurro

" Montemurro Matthew "mCe" Elmore (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can support their favorite teams by watching the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. They can also tune into the watch parties done by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on July 17 at 4 pm PT/ 1 am CEST(next day)/ 4:30 am IST(next day).

