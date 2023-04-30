Sentinels vs Cloud9 - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League is where franchised teams from NA, LATAM, and Brazil compete against each other. The first stage, the Regular Season, has given its viewers their fair share of exciting matches. As the event heads into Week 5, there will be two matches that will occur on Day 2. One of them is between the two NA teams, Sentinels and Cloud9.

Week 5 Day 1 was where teams went up against other teams within the same region. NA went up first as it saw NRG Esports and 100 Thieves go head-to-head, where NRG came out on top as they won the BO3 (Best of Three) series in dominant fashion. In the second match, the two Brazilian teams, MIBR and FURIA, faced each other. FURIA won the BO3 series with a score of 2-0.

Sentinels vs Cloud9 - Who will win in this NA vs NA matchup at the VCT Americas League?

VALORANT Esports NA @valesports_na

Who will come out on top, and who will sink in the standings?



Starts at Tune in at 12PM PT, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

valorantesports.com/watch Here's what's in store for the week ahead.Who will come out on top, and who will sink in the standings?Starts at Tune in at 12PM PT, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Here's what's in store for the week ahead.Who will come out on top, and who will sink in the standings? Starts at Tune in at 12PM PT, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.📺 valorantesports.com/watch https://t.co/JV5EkqIq7U

Predictions

Sentinels have had ups and downs in 2023. The team had a disappointing showing at VCT LOCK//IN as they were eliminated in the first match itself.

However, the team started off strong by winning their first game of the league against 100 Thieves. Their best performance came against Brazil's MIBR, as they won the series cleanly with a 2-0 scoreline.

Cloud9 is in the limelight once again, but this time it's because of their incredible performance. The team has been able to take down a lot of strong opponents in the Americas League and have secured themselves a higher spot in the table. They have won four out of their five matches so far.

The matchup favors Cloud9, as they have performed significantly better. However, Sentinels have also shown a lot of improvement since the change in coaching staff and the inclusion of Marved on the roster. This won't be an easy match for either of the teams.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent one was during the Champions Tour NA Stage 2: Challengers in 2022, where Cloud9 won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Sentinels' most recent match in the Americas League was against MIBR, where they dominated the entire series and won it 2-0.

Sentinels @Sentinels every like is a step closer to a marved & pancada collab every like is a step closer to a marved & pancada collab https://t.co/dmgXvKQF6I

The most recent match of Cloud9's was against FURIA in the VCT Americas League. They won the series 2-0 in dominant fashion.

Potential Lineups

Sentinels

Zachary " zekken " Patrone

" Patrone Gustavo " Sacy " Rossi

" Rossi Bryan " pANcada " Luna

" Luna Rory " dephh " Jackson (IGL)

" Jackson (IGL) Jimmy " Marved " Nguyen

" Nguyen Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)

Cloud9

Dylan " runi " Cade (IGL)

" Cade (IGL) Jake " jakee " Anderson

" Anderson Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Erick " Xeppaa " Bach

" Bach Jordan " Zellsis " Montemurro

" Montemurro Matthew "mCe" Elmore (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans of their favorite teams can watch the match today on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT Americas League. They can also tune into the many watch parties being conducted by streamers and pro players. The matchup will occur on Sunday, April 30 at 12 PM PDT/ 9 PM CEST/ 12:30 AM IST (next day).

Poll : Who will win this matchup? Sentinels Cloud9 0 votes