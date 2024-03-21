Sentinels vs LOUD - VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Sentinels vs LOUD will be the second playoff match at the VCT 2024 Masters Madrid tournament. The event has delivered some incredible moments so far and has seen the rise of new talents as well as the return of old guards. After an exciting Swiss Stage, four teams made it to the playoffs bracket. They are Pacific's Gen.G and PRX and Americas' Sentinels and LOUD.

The downfall of EMEA was surprising and a bit unexpected during this event, but the four teams in the playoffs bracket have been nothing short of world-class at the tournament. Sentinels vs LOUD will be a rematch of the Americas Kickoff tournament, and it is expected to be a banger.

Sentinels vs LOUD VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Who will win this match?

Prediction

Sentinels has returned to the international stage with a bang. The North American roster has been revitalized by the addition of IGL johnqt and player Zellsis. The transition of TenZ to a Controller and permanently instating zekken as the primary Duelist has been a phenomenal decision that has elevated this team to a different level.

The Americas Kickoff champions possess exceptional team chemistry, highly synced map plays, and outstanding individual mechanics. This allows the team to rely on hero plays when things go wrong while also having a strong macro game and solid fundamentals across the board. The team's retakes, in particular, have been phenomenal and a treat to witness.

LOUD has scaled up extremely well at this event. After a closely contested Americas Kickoff finals against Sentinels, the Brazilian team started Masters Madrid with a loss against Pacific Kickoff champions Gen.G. However, the Saadhak-led roster quickly bounced back with extremely convincing victories against both Chinese representatives at the event, FunPlus Phoenix and EDward Gaming.

While the roster did face some of the weaker opponents at the tournament, the way in which LOUD dismantled EDward Gaming in the decider game has given renewed hope to fans and viewers. Duelist qck is quickly adjusting to his new role while the rest of the team, spearheaded by Sentinel Less, remains sharp as ever.

This best-of-three series should slightly favor the side of Sentinels. The team has faced better opposition and continues to evolve and impress the VCT audience. However, LOUD can easily turn up to the next level and take home this series as well, depending on how things pan out over the course of this series.

Head-to-head

Sentinels and LOUD have played against each other three times before this encounter. The Brazilian squad won two times, while the North American side won once.

Previous results

Sentinels' previous result was a 2-0 victory against Karmine Corp. LOUD's most recent result was also a 2-0 victory, in dominant fashion, against EDward Gaming.

VCT 2024 Masters Madrid rosters

Here are the expected rosters of Sentinels vs LOUD

Sentinels - Americas #1 LOUD - Americas #2 Tyson "TenZ" Ngo Arthur "tuyz" Vieira Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira Mohamed "johnqt" Amine Ouarid (IGL) Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro (IGL) Zachary "zekken" Patrone Gabriel "qck" Lima Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro Felipe "Less" Basso Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Head Coach) Pedro "peu" Lopes (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The date and timings for the VCT Masters Madrid match featuring Sentinels vs LOUD are as follows:

PT : March 21, 11 am

: March 21, 11 am CET : March 21, 7 pm

: March 21, 7 pm IST : March 21, 11:30 pm

: March 21, 11:30 pm KST: March 22, 3 am

To watch Sentinels vs LOUD live, you can visit the following channels:

Popular watch parties conducted by streamers such as Tarik, Sliggy, and Kyedae are alternate options for viewers wanting a unique and banter-filled viewing experience.

