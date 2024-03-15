EDward Gaming vs Paper Rex - VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The EDward Gaming vs Paper Rex match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid on March 15, 2024, is both teams' first showing on this international stage this season. While the former qualified as the winner of the Chinese Kickoff tournament, the latter came in as the second seed from Pacific. The winner of this game will be one step closer to securing three VCT Championship Points and taking home the winner's share—of $250,000—of the price pool.

In a bout between EDward Gaming vs Paper Rex match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid, it is difficult to choose clear favorites. However, this article will predict a winner based on recent performance and expected lineups. It also provided you with the live stream details so you don't miss out on the action.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

EDward Gaming vs Paper Rex (EDG vs PRX): Who will win the third match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid?

Expand Tweet

Prediction

EDward Gaming is the reigning champions of China and have retained the entirety of their 2023 squad going into this season. This leads to high synergy within the squad. Their strategies and gunplay are also at par with the best in the world. Unfortunately, though, they are yet to see substantial success on the international stage, which they would most certainly be looking to change at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid.

Paper Rex, on the other hand, have seen success at both the regional and the international stage. They had to get a new member, Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha in 2024, as Jinggg had to go for compulsory military service. Despite the change, the squad seems to be running like a well-oiled machine, as they are the only top team from 2023, besides LOUD and EDG, to have made it to Madrid.

History would suggest that in the EDward Gaming vs Paper Rex match today, the latter has the edge. However, given the two teams' form, and EDG's sheer determination, the fourth time is highly likely to be the charm.

Head-to-head

All EDward Gaming vs Paper Rex matches in VCT history have ended in favor of the Singaporean squad. They went head to head for the first time at Champions 2022, and then twice in 2023 at Masters Tokyo and Champions LA.

Recent results

EDward Gaming has won four of its last five matches going into the EDward Gaming vs Paper Rex matchup. The team's present streak is W-W-W-L-W against FunPlus Phoenix, Trace Esports, Wolves Esports, Team Liquid, and Fancy United Esports, respectively.

Paper Rex's won three of its last five matches. Their present streak is L-W-W-L-W against Gen.G, T1, Gen,G, Sentinels, and T1, respectively,

Potential lineups

Below are the squads you can expect to see at the EDG vs PRX matchup at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid matchup:

EDward Game

Guo "Haodong" Haodong (IGL)

Haodong (IGL) Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi

Shunzhi Wang "nobody" Senxu

Senxu Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang

Yongkang Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao

Zhao Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Head Coach)

Paper Rex

Aaron " mindfreak " Leonhart

" Leonhart Jason " f0rsakeN " Susanto

" Susanto Cahya " Monyet " Nugraha

" Nugraha Khalish " d4v41 " Rusyaidee

" Rusyaidee Ilya " something " Petrov

" Petrov Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Head coach)

Where to watch

Expand Tweet

The EDward Gaming vs Paper Rex matchup at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid starts on March 15, 2024, at 8 am PT / 4 pm CET / 8:30 pm IST / 12 am KST (next day).

You can watch the EDG vs PRX match as it unfolds on the following channels:

Check out more VCT Masters Madrid 2024 articles:

All qualified teams at the event || VCT 2024 Masters Madrid full schedule || 5 Duelist players to keep an eye out for || 5 Controller players to keep an eye out for || 5 Initiator players to keep an eye out for || 5 Sentinel players to keep an eye out for || VCT Masters Madrid power rankings || Gen.G at Masters Madrid || EDward Gaming at Masters Madrid || Team Heretics at Masters Madrid

Poll : Who do you think will this match? EDward Gaming Paper Rex 0 votes View Discussion