Gen.G at VCT Masters Madrid: The Korean superteam that was always promised?

The excitement among fans is palpable as they wait to see how Gen.G performs at VCT Masters Madrid. It is the only Korean team that has qualified for the ultimate battle with other regions. However, the journey was not an easy one, as this was the first time they made it to the international stage.

With top-tier players, the team defeated Paper Rex, arguably the strongest team in the APAC region, with a score of 3-1, securing first place in VCT Pacific kickoff 2024.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinion

History of Gen.G in Valorant

Expand Tweet

Gen.G Esports entered the Valorant scene in May 2020 and clinched their debut victory at the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Invitational against Team Brax. The team comprised effys, huynh, gMd, MkaeL, and PL1, who helped them secure two more tournament wins: Pittsburgh Knights Tournament Series and Pulse Invitational. However, they placed 5th-6th at VCT 2021: North America Stage 1 Challengers 1.

This trend continued in VCT 2021: North America Stage, where they placed in the same position. Furthermore, during their participation in VCT 2023: LOCK//IN Sao Paulo, they faced defeat and placed 17th-32nd. Following this period, the team’s performance declined significantly. Throughout the year, they struggled to establish themselves and became one of the weakest teams in the APAC region.

Current roster of Gen.G

The current roster of Gen.G (Image via Riot Games || VALORANT Esports Philippines)

Gen.G’s current roster boasts a huge change in the gameplay. With a combination of experienced veterans and rising talents, Gen.G showed how an underdog Korean organization became a superteam by defeating some of the strongest opponents in the APAC region.

These players comprise this formidable roster.

t3xture

Munchkin

Meteor

Lakia

Karon

Expectations for Gen.G at VCT Masters Madrid

Fans have high hopes for Gen.G, and they face a significant challenge in preparation for VCT Masters Madrid. All the players have stepped up admirably, contributing to the team’s strategic plays and aggressive style. Demonstrating flair and a penchant for skillful engagements, the Korean team frequently defeated opponents with their sharp aim and tactical skirmishes.

Nevertheless, the roster exhibits a degree of undisciplined aggression and inconsistency among players, which could pose difficulties against tougher competition. Addressing these issues will be imperative for Gen.G as they strive to meet the elevated play standards at VCT Masters Madrid.

Check out more Valorant guides here:

Sacy’s Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more || Top 5 Sentinel players to look out for in VCT Masters Madrid || Valorant Agent tier list (March 2024) || Magnum's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more