Valorant Agent tier list (March 2024)

The Valorant Agent tier list is an important topic as it helps determine the effectiveness of each Agent in the current meta. With 23 Agents available and ISO being the latest addition, each brings unique abilities and playstyles to the game. Updates often include nerfs and buffs to Agents, which can impact the overall gameplay. In Valorant, the game hinges on how specific changes influence individual Agents, comparing their effectiveness before and after the update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

All Valorant Agent tier list ranked from best to worst in Episode 8 Act 2

Valorant Agent tier list (Image via Riot Games/Tiermaker)

While there are 23 Agents, this Agent tier list seeks to evaluate all these Agents based on the following criteria:

Viability across all maps

Level of skill required to maximize their potential

Reliability in team play.

Availability of better alternatives.

Moreover, these Agents are categorized into five tiers: S, A, B, C, and D, with S being the highest and D the lowest.

S-tier

Raze (Image via Riot Games)

Due to their effectiveness on every map, the S-tier is considered a top-tier pick in this Agent tier list. These Agents often possess powerful abilities, versatility, and synergy with team compositions.

In this Agent tier list, the S-tier Agents are:

Raze

Omen

Cypher

Sova

Jett

Viper

Raze

Raze is a popular choice among players, known for her aggressive Duelist role and explosive playstyle. Her arsenal includes devastating abilities such as grenades and a rocket launcher ultimate, which can quickly turn the tide of a round in her favor.

Omen

Omen is a versatile controller who can manipulate the virtual battlefield through smoke screens, teleportation, and paranoia. His stealthy playstyle and map control make him a stand-out option among the Agent tier list in the hands of skilled players.

Sova

Sova is a strategic initiator equipped with reconnaissance tools like his recon bolt and owl drone, enabling players to gather crucial information and disrupt enemy movements.

Cypher

Cypher is a defensive sentinel Agent specializing in intelligence gathering and area control through his surveillance cameras, tripwires, and neural theft ability. He is a crucial Agent for both defensive and attacking sites.

Jett

Jett is an agile Duelist Agent with unparalleled mobility, utilizing her dash and updraft abilities to outmaneuver opponents and secure kills with precision. Her playstyle rewards quick reflexes and aggressive flanking maneuvers, making her a crucial Agent in the game.

Viper

Viper is a toxic controller Agent, allowing players to dominate the battlefield with her poisonous abilities. Her toxic screen and poison cloud can deny enemy vision and control choke points.

A-tier

Gekko (Image via Riot Games)

A-tier Agents are solid picks that offer valuable utility and playmaking potential, often serving as versatile choices for various team compositions and strategies.

In this Agent tier list, the A-tier Agents are

Gekko

Skye

KAY/O

Killjoy

Fade

Gekko

Gekko is an initiator Agent who can retrieve his ability in a round. His wingman ability is effective in planting Spike or defusing it. He also has a unique flash or recon ability called Dizzy, which allows players to locate and kill an enemy.

Skye

Skye is a supportive initiator with unique abilities focused on healing, scouting, and crowd control. Her abilities include a healing orb that can restore health to teammates, a trailblazer that can scout ahead and concuss enemies, and a guiding light that can blind opponents.

KAY/O

KAY/O is an initiator who allows players to suppress enemies' abilities and locate them easily. He also has Flash/Drive that explodes after a short fuse, blinding anyone in front of it.

Killjoy

Killjoy is a sentinel who can defend a site with its abilities and control the battlefield’s flow. Her turret watches vigilantly while her Alarmbot and Nanoswarm deter any foe daring to breach her defense.

Fade

Fade is an initiator Agent who excels in revealing enemies' camping or holding sites. Her Nightfall ability allows players to send a nightfall that transverses through the walls and decays enemies in a line of sight.

B-tier

Astra (Image via Riot Games)

The Agents in B-tier are less effective in terms of utility usage and popularity. These Agents may have strengths and utility but are often overshadowed by others who offer more versatile or powerful abilities.

In the Agent tier list, the B-tier Agents are:

Astra

Brimstone

Breach

Reyna

ISO

Astra

Astra is a controller Agent, and unlike some other Agents whose abilities have an immediate impact on combat, Astra’s abilities often require setup and planning, meaning she may not provide immediate value in fast-paced situations or aggressive pushes.

Brimstone

Brimstone is a controller Agent and has several drawbacks. His Sky smoke ability is limited; players can use only three smokes in a round. However, his Orbital strike ability effectively deters enemies from planting or defusing Spike.

Breach

Breach is an initiator Agent and always depends on coordination with teammates. This reliance on teamwork means that Breach may struggle to have a significant impact if the team lacks communication or coordination.

Reyna

Reyna is a Duelist Agent who relies heavily on securing frags to access her abilities, making her less effective in scenarios where she struggles to find kills.

ISO

ISO is the least-pick Duelist Agent whose abilities are easily destroyed by the enemies. ISO’s Ultimate is a skilled-based ability that depends on 1v1 fights and has no other usage, making it one of Valorant’s worst Ultimate.

C-tier

Chamber (Image via Riot Games)

C-tier consists of Agents who are considered less impactful and versatile compared to those in higher tiers.

In this Agent tier list, the C-tier Agents are:

Chamber

Yoru

Harbour

Sage

Chamber

Chamber is a Sentinel Agent whose abilities are intricate or require precise timing, coordination, or understanding of mechanics. It could make him less accessible or effective for beginners.

Yoru

Yoru is a Duelist Agent whose ability is focused on deception and flanking, offering less direct utility than other Agents, making him less impactful in the game.

Harbour

Harbor is a Controller Agent whose ability is highly specialized for specific scenarios, limiting their effectiveness in various situations and making it less adaptable than other Agents with more versatile abilities.

Sage

Sage is a Sentinel Agent whose abilities excel in coordinated team play but are less impactful in solo queues or less organized team environments where communication and teamwork are lacking.

D-tier

Deadlock (Image via Riot Games)

The D-tier comprises Agents considered the worst and least effective in the game.

In the Agent tier list, the D-tier Agents are:

Deadlock

Phoenix

Neon

Deadlock

Deadlock is one of the worst Sentinels in the game due to her less effective abilities than others. Her abilities, like Barrier Mesh and Annihilation, can easily destroyed by hitting them, which makes her less effective in crucial situations.

Phoenix

Phoenix is one of the worst Duelists in the game and has the lowest pick in the current meta. His abilities, like Blaze or Hot Hand, can potentially damage his teammates if not used carefully, leaving his team vulnerable in engagements or crucial situations.

Neon

Neon’s abilities depend on player skills and require perfect timing, which makes her a skilled player’s Agent. Her Ultimate ability, Overdrive, is tough to control as it requires precise aim.

