Magnum's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Magnum's Valorant settings can be helpful for players wishing to emulate the Czech player's playstyle. There is a lot that goes into professional players' performance, but using their settings can be a good first step.

Martin "Magnum" Penkov is part of the Karmine Corps squad and is their in-game leader. He plays mainly Sentinel and Initiator Agents. He has previously played for big names like Fnatic, KOI, and Apeks.

This article tells you everything you need to know about Magnum's Valorant settings.

KC Magnum's Valorant settings in 2024

Magnum with his Karmine Corp teammates during the EMEA Kickoff tournament (Image via Riot Games)

Note: Magnum's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Here are Magnum's Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.454

Scoped Sensitivity: 0.9

ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

eDPI: 181.6

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: Unknown

Raw Input Buffer: Unknown

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #ffffff

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset:1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code

0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;z;1;f;0;m;1;0t;1;0l;3;0v;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;t;000009FF;s;0.76;o;1

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: V

Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x1024

Aspect Ratio: 5:4

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Protanopia)

Gear

Monitor: AOC C24G1

Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro Black

Keyboard: Fnatic miniSTREAK

Headphones: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK+

PC Specs

Graphics Card:NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

Magnum is a reliable player whose value lies in the support he provides to the team. He is an incredible shot-caller and has led to Karmine Corps winning the EMEA Kickoff tournament, beating the likes of KOI, Fnatic, and Team Heretics.

