Magnum's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Magnum's Valorant settings can be helpful for players wishing to emulate the Czech player's playstyle. There is a lot that goes into professional players' performance, but using their settings can be a good first step.
Martin "Magnum" Penkov is part of the Karmine Corps squad and is their in-game leader. He plays mainly Sentinel and Initiator Agents. He has previously played for big names like Fnatic, KOI, and Apeks.
This article tells you everything you need to know about Magnum's Valorant settings.
KC Magnum's Valorant settings in 2024
Here are Magnum's Valorant settings:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.454
- Scoped Sensitivity: 0.9
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- eDPI: 181.6
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: Unknown
- Raw Input Buffer: Unknown
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset:1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code
0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;z;1;f;0;m;1;0t;1;0l;3;0v;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;t;000009FF;s;0.76;o;1
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: V
- Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x1024
- Aspect Ratio: 5:4
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Protanopia)
Gear
- Monitor: AOC C24G1
- Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro Black
- Keyboard: Fnatic miniSTREAK
- Headphones: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK+
PC Specs
- Graphics Card:NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
Magnum is a reliable player whose value lies in the support he provides to the team. He is an incredible shot-caller and has led to Karmine Corps winning the EMEA Kickoff tournament, beating the likes of KOI, Fnatic, and Team Heretics.
