Shanks Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant players are pretty interested in the setup and settings that professionals and streamers use when playing. A considerable section of the community is into esports, meaning pros have a huge fan following.
Ryan "Shanks" Ngo is a 20-year-old Canadian/Vietnamese streamer for FaZe Clan and the younger brother of another famous player known by his alias poised. He used to play for NRG, but they parted ways after the team's dismal performance at the Valorant Champions Tour: Challengers 3. Shanks then joined Rise soon after but had a worse run with them.
He's won over $13,000 from the various Valorant tournaments in which he competed. Shanks started his career in valorant esports with Team Underrated, then went on to Dignitas for a trial.
Shanks was soon picked up by NRG, where he had a decent run, after which he parted ways with them and joined Rise. The gamer joined FaZe Clan as a streamer in July of this year.
All of Shanks' Valorant settings
Shanks currently has over 350K followers on Twitch and 111K subscribers on YouTube. He was recently unbanned on the purple platform after quite a while.
The Duelist has had quite an eventful history in Valorant.
NRG dropped him after his Twitch ban, which happened alongside a suspension for NRG's Fortnite player Cody "Clix" Conrod, who was unbanned soon after.
Shanks wasn't as lucky as he didn't even get an explanation as to why he was banned. Getting back to the topic, for those interested, here are his Valorant crosshair and video settings as per prosettings.net:
Mouse
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.66
- eDPI: 264
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.8
- Minimap Zoom: 0.5
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Equipment
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Razer Viper Ultimate
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
Fans are hoping that Shanks gets back into the pro scene as soon as possible. It remains to be seen how he performs and how well his stint with FaZe goes.