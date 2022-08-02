Shanks Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant players are pretty interested in the setup and settings that professionals and streamers use when playing. A considerable section of the community is into esports, meaning pros have a huge fan following.

Ryan "Shanks" Ngo is a 20-year-old Canadian/Vietnamese streamer for FaZe Clan and the younger brother of another famous player known by his alias poised. He used to play for NRG, but they parted ways after the team's dismal performance at the Valorant Champions Tour: Challengers 3. Shanks then joined Rise soon after but had a worse run with them.

He's won over $13,000 from the various Valorant tournaments in which he competed. Shanks started his career in valorant esports with Team Underrated, then went on to Dignitas for a trial.

Shanks was soon picked up by NRG, where he had a decent run, after which he parted ways with them and joined Rise. The gamer joined FaZe Clan as a streamer in July of this year.

All of Shanks' Valorant settings

Shanks currently has over 350K followers on Twitch and 111K subscribers on YouTube. He was recently unbanned on the purple platform after quite a while.

The Duelist has had quite an eventful history in Valorant.

NRG dropped him after his Twitch ban, which happened alongside a suspension for NRG's Fortnite player Cody "Clix" Conrod, who was unbanned soon after.

Shanks wasn't as lucky as he didn't even get an explanation as to why he was banned. Getting back to the topic, for those interested, here are his Valorant crosshair and video settings as per prosettings.net:

Mouse

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 0.66

0.66 eDPI: 264

264 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Green Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 4

Mouse 4 Use/Equip Ability 2: E

E Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 5

Mouse 5 Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 0.8

0.8 Minimap Zoom: 0.5

0.5 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

ZOWIE XL2546 Mouse: Razer Viper Ultimate

Razer Viper Ultimate Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Logitech G Pro X Keyboard Headset: HyperX Cloud II

HyperX Cloud II Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Fans are hoping that Shanks gets back into the pro scene as soon as possible. It remains to be seen how he performs and how well his stint with FaZe goes.

