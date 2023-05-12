Team Liquid vs BBL Esports - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League is headed toward its more crucial weeks, as teams must win their last couple of matches to make it to the Playoffs. The top six teams from the table make it to the Playoffs. From here, the top four will qualify for Masters Tokyo. Two matchups will be conducted to close out Week 7; one is between Team Liquid and BBL Esports.

Week 7, Day 2 had two matchups. The first was between NAVI and FUT Esports. NAVI was able to close out the very close BO3 (Best of Three) series with 2-0, despite FUT Esports' best efforts.

The second match was between Fnatic, and Karmine Corp. Fnatic was able to continue their win streak as they had a clean 2-0 series. However, Karmine Corp did make Fnatic sweat a little on the second map, Lotus.

Team Liquid vs BBL Esports - Who will outperform the other in this match in the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Team Liquid had perhaps one of the most underwhelming shows at VCT LOCK//IN as they lost their first match against Team Secret. Since then, Liquid has been able to bounce back and perform well in the league. So far, the team has won four out of their seven matches.

BBL Esports had a slow start in the VCT EMEA League, but the team has performed brilliantly as the event headed into its crucial weeks. They are also the only team in the EMEA region who have won a map against the defending champions, Fnatic. BBL has won three out of their seven matches in the league.

The matchup favors Team Liquid as they have performed better comparatively. However, BBL Esports can pull off a major upset, meaning Liquid can't take this match lightly.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was during the Champions Tour EMEA: Last Chance Qualifiers in 2022, where Team Liquid won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Team Liquid's most recent match was against NAVI in the VCT EMEA League. Despite playing with a sub, Liquid performed commendably but eventually lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

BBL Esports' last match in the VCT league was against KOI. They won the BO3 series by 2-1 after being dominated on the first map, Ascent, by 13-3.

Potential Lineups

Team Liquid

Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen (IGL)

" Olkkonen (IGL) Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin Saif " Sayf " Jibraeel

" Jibraeel Igor " Redgar " Vlasov

" Vlasov Dom " soulcas " Sulcas

" Sulcas Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

BBL Esports

Ali " AsLanM4shadoW " Balta

" Balta Doğukan " QutionerX " Dural

" Dural Mehmet " Turko " Özen

" Özen Eren " Brave " Kasırga

" Kasırga İbrahim " SouhcNi " Sağır (IGL)

" Sağır (IGL) Berke "Vlad" Kantürk (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT EMEA League. They can also tune into the watch parties done by streamers and pro players. The match will occur on Friday, May 12, at 9 am PT/ 6 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST.

