Team Liquid vs Gentle Mates - VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Team Liquid vs Gentle Mates will be the second last match of week 5 at the VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1. On May 3, 2024, both European teams will light up the stage and strive to win to secure their spot in the playoffs. Currently, both teams are placed at the bottom and middle of their respective groups. Hence, this upcoming heated matchup might open a door for both teams to take one step toward possibly making it to the playoffs.

Having said that, ahead of this fiery matchup between the two European teams, let’s take a quick glimpse at the major professionals, key factors, and statistics that might help you predict the outcome of the Team Liquid vs Gentle Mates matchup.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this prediction article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Team Liquid vs Gentle Mates VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1: Who will win this matchup?

Prediction

Team Liquid vs Gentle Mates will be a blazing matchup since both teams have the slightest opportunity to qualify for the playoffs if they win against each other on a big margin.

Team Liquid started their EMEA Stage 1 campaign with a massive win against KOI with a 2-0 scoreline. Hence, Liquid fans got excited and started feeling hopeful about this new diverse roster. However, the hope didn’t last long since TL lost back-to-back matches against FUT and NAVI. In between this chaos, nAts was the only consistent player among them, who showed prowess through the tournament.

Having said that, it’s high time for Jamppi and Mistic to show their true colors. Enzo has done quite a decent job so far in managing the European team. However, they seem to lack the perfect co-ordination as a team which will come over time considering they’re fairly new and yet to garner sufficient experience as a squad.

On the other hand, after showing an extraordinary performance during VCT Ascension 2023, Gentle Mates is struggling hard to show their dominance in the EMEA scene. Meanwhile, the French organization had an exceptional start to their journey since they won against the current leaders of group A BBL Esports. However, failed to win consecutively against two European giants, Karmine Corp and Fnatic.

Gentle Mates’ nataNk and logaN have shown exceptional performances so far. Despite lacking enough experience, the team has managed to defeat big powerhouse teams like BBL and Team Vitality. Hence, ahead of this important Team Liquid vs Gentle Mates matchup, they’ll be full of confidence and will definitely capitalize on Team Liquid’s mistakes.

Despite both teams often struggling to see the face of a win, the scales are slightly tipped toward Team Liquid’s favor. Considering the roster of Team Liquid, they have enough individual experience to win against a fairly new team like Gentle Mates. Additionally, the roster of M8 is slightly new and lacks proper experience. However, they’ll try to capitalize on Team Liquid’s mistakes and give them a hard time in Team Liquid vs Gentle Mates matchup.

Head to Head

These two European teams are about to face each other for the first time in VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1.

Recent Results

Team Liquid’s most recent matchup ended in a 0-2 loss against Team Heretics. On the other hand, Gentle Mates’ won their previous matchup against Team Vitality with a 2-0 scoreline.

Expected rosters

Team Liquid

Elias “ Jamppi ” Olkkonen

” Olkkonen Ayaz “ nAts ” Akhmetshin

” Akhmetshin Enzo “ Enzo ” Mestari (IGL)

” Mestari (IGL) James “ Mistic ” Orfila

” Orfila Georgio “ Keiko ” Sanassy

” Sanassy Emil “eMIL” Sandgren (Head Coach)

Gentle Mates

Logan " logaN " Corti

" Corti Nathan " nataNk " Bocqueho

" Bocqueho Beyazıt " beyAz " Körpe (IGL)

" Körpe (IGL) Jonathan " TakaS " Paupard

" Paupard Wailers " Wailers " Locart

" Locart Kévin "Ex6TenZ" Droolans (Head Coach)

Livestream details

Valorant connoisseurs worldwide can watch the Team Liquid vs Gentle Mates matchup on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of VCT EMEA on May 3, 2024. Here are the timings for the match (region-wise):

India: 8.30 PM IST

8.30 PM IST Japan and Korea: 12 AM (midnight) KST (Next day)

12 AM (midnight) KST (Next day) Berlin, Madrid, and Paris: 5 PM CET

5 PM CET US (East): 10 AM ET

10 AM ET US (West): 8 AM PT

Here are the links:

Team Liquid vs Gentle Mates on Twitch: Click Here

vs on Twitch: Team Liquid vs Gentle Mates on YouTube: Click Here

Moreover, if you’re interested in some additional commentary and analysis during the match, you can check out other popular content creators and Streamers. They’re also going to host a watch party with their viewers.

