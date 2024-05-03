Paper Rex vs Talon Esports - VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Paper Rex vs Talon Esports is the playoff match of VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. The two teams were able to secure a comfortable amount of wins to make it to this stage and are looking like strong contenders to qualify for the VCT Masters Shanghai.

On one hand, Paper Rex finished the Group Stage with four wins and one loss, earning them second place in their group. Talon Esports was right behind them with the same amount of wins and losses. This Bo3 (Best-of-three) series is a single elimination match and is hence the most crucial match for both teams.

Paper Rex vs Talon Esports - Which team will proceed further in VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1?

Expand Tweet

Predictions

With their exceptional performance in the Group Stage, it can be confidently said that Paper Rex is back in form. The team completely destroyed all of their competition with ease. Their only loss was against Team Secret who bested Paper Rex at every turn.

Talon Esports was seen as the team with a lot of potential but was unable to tap into it. With their import player, Governor, and some other roster changes, this team has looked significantly better than last year. By defeating stronger teams like T1 and Team Secret, Talon has proved that they are a fearsome team to play against.

This match of Paper Rex vs Talon Esports favors the former as they have a lot more experience and are considered one of the best teams in the Pacific and also the world. However, Talon Esports has shown they can go toe to toe with stronger teams and thus could create an upset.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

These teams have only faced off against each other once during the VCT Pacific League 2023 where Paper Rex won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

Paper Rex's most recent match was against BLEED in VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 where they won their Bo3 series by 2-0.

Talon Esports' most recent match was against Team Secret in the same event where they won their Bo3 series by 2-1.

Expand Tweet

Potential Lineups

Paper Rex

Aaron " mindfreak " Leonhart

" Leonhart Jason " f0rsakeN " Susanto

" Susanto Wang " Jinggg " Jing Jie

" Jing Jie Khalish " d4v41 " Rusyaidee

" Rusyaidee Ilya " something " Petrov

" Petrov Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Head coach)

Talon Esports

Thanamethk " Crws " Mahatthananuyut

" Mahatthananuyut Jittana " JitBoyS " Nokngam

" Nokngam Lim " Lenne " You Xiang Lionel

" You Xiang Lionel Joseph " ban " Seungmin Oh

" Seungmin Oh Peter " Governor " No

" No Thanachart " Surf" Rungapajaratkul

Rungapajaratkul Hector "FrosT" Rosario (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Paper Rex vs Talon Esports?

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on VCT Pacific's official YouTube and Twitch channels. It will take place on May 3, 2024, at 3 AM PT/ 12 PM CET/ 3:30 PM IST/ 7 PM JST.

Here are the links:

Paper Rex vs Talon Esports on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Paper Rex vs Talon Esports on YouTube: Watch here

Check out these VCT articles: