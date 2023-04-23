The fifth week of the VCT Pacific League is underway as the tournament nears its conclusion. The top 10 teams from South-East Asia have engaged in fierce competition with each other, striving to secure themselves a place at the Masters Tokyo 2023. Team Secret and Detonation FocusMe (DFM) will compete in the second match of the day on April 23, 2023.

Team Secret vs DFM: Who will win today's match of Week 5 in VCT Pacific League 2023?

Predictions

Team Secret has had a mixed bag of wins and losses. Though the squad has displayed potential in their gameplay, their recent matchups have made fans question their overall stature and composure. However, their win against favorites PRX attracted a lot of attention.

Japanese organization Detonation FocusMe (DFM) recently signed a few big names from teams like Crazy Raccoon and Zeta Division. Their line-up consists of some impressive Japanese and South Korean players. However, the team has not found a sure footing in the tournament and is struggling to perform.

Today's matchup heavily favors Team Secret owing to their overall performance and experience. However, considering their recent form, either team could have the upper hand in this matchup.

Head-to-head

The two teams have never played against each other.

Recent Results

In the initial stages of the VCT Pacific League, Team Secret was a force to be reckoned with, registering wins against PRX and Talon Esports. However, the team's morale has flailed since their loss against Gen.G. In their most recent match against RRQ, they were beaten 2 - 0.

DFM has had a tough time in the tournament, consistently losing and struggling to keep their heads up. Though the roster features some potentially threatening players, their lack of coordination is taking a toll on the team.

Potential Lineups

Team Secret

Jessie "JessieVash" Cristy Cuyco (IGL) Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera Adrian "invy" Reyes Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Head Coach)

DetonatioN FocusMe

Seo " Suggest " Jae-young

" Jae-young Tomoki " xnfri " Mariya

" Mariya Enomoto " Anthem " Yoshitaka (IGL)

" Yoshitaka (IGL) Park " Seoldam " Sang-min

" Sang-min Shogo " takej " Takemori

" Takemori Hirotaka "Melofovia" Okazaki (Coach)

Where to Watch

VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific @vctpacific



Fans can catch the action live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of VCT Pacific. The event will take place on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 4 pm IST/ 7 am ET/ 4 am PT.

