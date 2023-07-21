Team Secret vs. Gen.G - VCT Pacific LCQ 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Pacific LCQ is currently going on, as a total of seven teams started out their journey in the final regional event to try and make it to Champions 2023. So far, four teams have been eliminated. These are Global Esports, RRQ, Talon Esports, and DetonatioN FocusMe. Going into Day 5, only a single match has been scheduled, which will be the lower finals between Team Secret and Gen.G.

Day 4 had two matchups. The first one was between Team Secret and ZETA DIVISION. Team Secret were the favorites coming into this event and hence were heavily favored in the matchup.

That said, ZETA turned the tide as they were able to dominate Team Secret by winning the Bo3 (best-of-three) by 2-0, making them the first team to make it to the Grand Finals of Pacific LCQ.

The second match between Gen.G and RRQ went the distance. The elimination match saw Gen.G emerge victorious as they closed out the Bo3 series with a 2-1 win on the map, Ascent, giving RRQ a 4th-place finish.

Team Secret vs. Gen.G - Who will be the last team to make it to the Grand finals of VCT Pacific LCQ?

Predictions

Team Secret had some ups and down in the Regular Season. The team qualified for the Playoffs and was amongst the few Pacific teams to defeat the South Korean titan, DRX. However, the Playoffs didn't go their way, and they fell just a little short of making it to VCT Masters Tokyo.

Gen.G, on the other hand, started out as one of the top teams during VCT Pacific's Regular Season. That said, after their 4th match, they weren't able to win a single game but somehow managed to make it to the Playoffs. They finished 4th place in the Playoffs and missed out on VCT Masters Tokyo by a minuscule margin.

Predicting the winner for this LCQ matchup is difficult as both teams are equally good. Statistically, Gen.G is slightly favored. However, Team Secret will not make this an easy series for them.

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other before in the Upper Bracket of the Pacific LCQ very recently, where Team Secret won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Team Secret's most recent match was against ZETA DIVISION in the LCQ event, where they lost the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Gen.G's most recent match was against RRQ in the LCQ event, where they won their Bo3 series by 2-1.

Potential Lineups

Team Secret

Jessie "JessieVash" Cristy Cuyco (IGL)

Cristy Cuyco (IGL) Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan

Paguirigan Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza

Timbreza Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera

Cabrera Adrian "invy" Reyes

Reyes Evan "Warbirds" Olzem (Head Coach)

Gen.G

Yu " TS" Tae-seok (IGL)

Tae-seok (IGL) Kim " Meteor " Tae-O

" Tae-O Lee " k1Ng " Seung-won

" Seung-won Kim " GodDead " Sung-sin

" Sung-sin Ko " Sylvan " Young

" Young Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can support their favorite teams by watching the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT Pacific League. They can also tune into the watch parties done by streamers and pro players. The match will occur on July 22 at 2 am PDT/ 11 am CEST/ 2:30 pm IST.

