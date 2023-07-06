tex Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

The tier-two scene of the Valorant Esports circuit serves as a gateway for teams to be a part of the existing franchised leagues. The main leagues include the regions of the Americas, EMEA, and the Pacific. VCT Ascension is the most important event for the tier-two teams and is officially underway across all regions. The winner of this event from each region will be a part of their respective regions' 2024 and 2025 VCT League.
The Guard is among the strongest teams in the Valorant North American tier-two scene. They are currently dominating the VCT Ascension Americas 2023 tournament and have only dropped a single map.
The team has excellent firepower and experience. One of the star players on the roster is Ian "tex" Botsch.
Valorant settings used by The Guard's tex in 2023
tex has been one of the standout players in the North American tier-two VCT circuit. The American currently plays as a Duelist for The Guard and has put up phenomenal performances for the team.
tex was formerly part of the NRG roster consisting of famous names such as Samuel "s0m" Oh. He primarily played Chamber when the Agent was a must-pick in the 2022 Valorant meta. His performance on Chamber was exceptional, but he was unable to make it into franchising.
The Guard quickly signed the shining star into their roster after the departure of Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo. tex also returned back to his signature Agent, Jett, and did not miss a beat. He dominated regionally and was widely regarded as one of the best Duelists.
At VCT Ascension Americas 2023, tex has had a great performance so far and is the fourth-highest-rated player at the event. Valorant players looking to improve their gameplay or have a smoother performance can opt for using tex's in-game settings listed below.
Note: This data was procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.28
- eDPI: 224
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.3
- Hz: Unknown
- Windows Sensitivity: Unknown
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: On
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0.319
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: On
- Firing Error Multiplier: 3
Keybinds
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse Button 4
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ASUS VG248QE
- Mouse: ZOWIE S2-C
- Mousepad: Razer Gigantus
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
While copying tex's Valorant settings will not be enough to majorly improve a player's gameplay, it serves as a great stepping stone for newcomers and players looking to start fresh. Fans can watch tex live during the Grand Finals of VCT Ascension Americas 2023.