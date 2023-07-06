tex Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

The tier-two scene of the Valorant Esports circuit serves as a gateway for teams to be a part of the existing franchised leagues. The main leagues include the regions of the Americas, EMEA, and the Pacific. VCT Ascension is the most important event for the tier-two teams and is officially underway across all regions. The winner of this event from each region will be a part of their respective regions' 2024 and 2025 VCT League.

The Guard is among the strongest teams in the Valorant North American tier-two scene. They are currently dominating the VCT Ascension Americas 2023 tournament and have only dropped a single map.

The team has excellent firepower and experience. One of the star players on the roster is Ian "tex" Botsch.

Valorant settings used by The Guard's tex in 2023

tex has been one of the standout players in the North American tier-two VCT circuit. The American currently plays as a Duelist for The Guard and has put up phenomenal performances for the team.

tex was formerly part of the NRG roster consisting of famous names such as Samuel "s0m" Oh. He primarily played Chamber when the Agent was a must-pick in the 2022 Valorant meta. His performance on Chamber was exceptional, but he was unable to make it into franchising.

The Guard quickly signed the shining star into their roster after the departure of Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo. tex also returned back to his signature Agent, Jett, and did not miss a beat. He dominated regionally and was widely regarded as one of the best Duelists.

At VCT Ascension Americas 2023, tex has had a great performance so far and is the fourth-highest-rated player at the event. Valorant players looking to improve their gameplay or have a smoother performance can opt for using tex's in-game settings listed below.

Note: This data was procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.28

eDPI: 224

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.3

Hz: Unknown

Windows Sensitivity: Unknown

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: On

Firing Error Multiplier: 0.319

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: On

Firing Error Multiplier: 3

Keybinds

Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse Button 4

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ASUS VG248QE

Mouse: ZOWIE S2-C

Mousepad: Razer Gigantus

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

While copying tex's Valorant settings will not be enough to majorly improve a player's gameplay, it serves as a great stepping stone for newcomers and players looking to start fresh. Fans can watch tex live during the Grand Finals of VCT Ascension Americas 2023.

