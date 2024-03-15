tomaszy's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Tomás "tomaszy" Machado is a Portuguese professional gamer currently serving as the primary Controller for Karmine Corp's Valorant team. He was officially added to the lineup at the start of the VCT EMEA 2024, and the team's performance improved significantly after Tomaszy's arrival. Following their victory over Team Heretics in the VCT EMEA Kick-Off finals, they advanced to the Masters Madrid as the higher-seeded team representing the EMEA region.

Karmine Corp is the first French organization to qualify for a VCT worldwide tournament. So, now is the perfect moment to check out one of Karmine Corp's best players, tomaszy’s Valorant settings.

Everything to know about tomaszy's Valorant settings

All of tomaszy's Valorant settings are listed below.

Mouse

DPI - 400

400 Sensitivity - 0.63

0.63 Scoped Sensitivity - Unknown

Unknown ADS Sensitivity - Unknown

Unknown eDPI - 252

252 Polling Rate - 2000

2000 Raw Input Buffer - Unknown

Unknown Windows Sensitivity - 6

Crosshair

Primary

Colour - Green Yellow

Green Yellow Crosshair Colour - #dfff00

#dfff00 Outlines - Off

Off Outline Opacity - 0

0 Outline Thickness - 0

0 Center Dot - Off

Off Center Dot Opacity - 0

0 Center Dot Thickness - 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines - On

On Inner Line Opacity - 1

1 Inner Line Length - 2

2 Inner Line Thickness - 2

2 Inner Line Offset - 1

1 Movement Error - Off

Off Firing Error - Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines - On

On Outer Line Length - 0

0 Outer Line Thickness - 0

0 Outer Line Offset - 0

0 Movement Error - Off

Off Movement Error Multiplier - 0

0 Firing Error - Off

Off Firing Error Multiplier - 0

Crosshair Code -

0;p;0;s;1;P;c;3;u;0C0C0CFF;h;0;0l;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;A;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;s;0.638;o;1

Keyboard

Keybinds

Walk: L-shift

L-shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: Unknown

Unknown Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate - Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation - Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered - Off

Off Minimap size - Unknown

Unknown Minimap Zoom - Unknown

- Unknown Minimap Vision Cones - On

On Show Map Region Names - Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution - 1600x1024

1600x1024 Aspect Ratio - 16:10

16:10 Aspect Ratio Method - Fill

Fill Display Mode - Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multi Threaded Rendering - On

On Material Quality - Low

Low Texture Quality - Low

Low Detail Quality - Low

Low UI Quality - Low

Low Vignette - Off

Off VSync - Off

Off Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering - 4x

4x Improve Clarity - Off

Off Experimental Sharpening - Off

Off Bloom - Off

Off Distortion - Off

Off Cast Shadows - Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Colour - Unknown

Equipment

Mouse - Zowie EC2-C

Zowie EC2-C Keyboard - Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset - Logitech G PRO X 2 Headset White

Logitech G PRO X 2 Headset White Earphones - Shure SE215

Shure SE215 Mousepad - Unknown

Unknown Monitor - Unknown

Players who wish to emulate tomaszy's play style would be able to utilize the above-mentioned settings. The "Settings" menu in the game allows gamers to make the required adjustments.

