tomaszy's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Tomás "tomaszy" Machado is a Portuguese professional gamer currently serving as the primary Controller for Karmine Corp's Valorant team. He was officially added to the lineup at the start of the VCT EMEA 2024, and the team's performance improved significantly after Tomaszy's arrival. Following their victory over Team Heretics in the VCT EMEA Kick-Off finals, they advanced to the Masters Madrid as the higher-seeded team representing the EMEA region.
Karmine Corp is the first French organization to qualify for a VCT worldwide tournament. So, now is the perfect moment to check out one of Karmine Corp's best players, tomaszy’s Valorant settings.
Everything to know about tomaszy's Valorant settings
All of tomaszy's Valorant settings are listed below.
Mouse
- DPI - 400
- Sensitivity - 0.63
- Scoped Sensitivity - Unknown
- ADS Sensitivity - Unknown
- eDPI - 252
- Polling Rate - 2000
- Raw Input Buffer - Unknown
- Windows Sensitivity - 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Colour - Green Yellow
- Crosshair Colour - #dfff00
- Outlines - Off
- Outline Opacity - 0
- Outline Thickness - 0
- Center Dot - Off
- Center Dot Opacity - 0
- Center Dot Thickness - 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines - On
- Inner Line Opacity - 1
- Inner Line Length - 2
- Inner Line Thickness - 2
- Inner Line Offset - 1
- Movement Error - Off
- Firing Error - Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines - On
- Outer Line Length - 0
- Outer Line Thickness - 0
- Outer Line Offset - 0
- Movement Error - Off
- Movement Error Multiplier - 0
- Firing Error - Off
- Firing Error Multiplier - 0
Crosshair Code -
0;p;0;s;1;P;c;3;u;0C0C0CFF;h;0;0l;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;A;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;s;0.638;o;1
Keyboard
Keybinds
- Walk: L-shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: Unknown
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon : 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate - Rotate
- Fixed Orientation - Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered - Off
- Minimap size - Unknown
- Minimap Zoom - Unknown
- Minimap Vision Cones - On
- Show Map Region Names - Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution - 1600x1024
- Aspect Ratio - 16:10
- Aspect Ratio Method - Fill
- Display Mode - Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multi Threaded Rendering - On
- Material Quality - Low
- Texture Quality - Low
- Detail Quality - Low
- UI Quality - Low
- Vignette - Off
- VSync - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering - 4x
- Improve Clarity - Off
- Experimental Sharpening - Off
- Bloom - Off
- Distortion - Off
- Cast Shadows - Off
Accessibility
Enemy Highlight Colour - Unknown
Equipment
- Mouse - Zowie EC2-C
- Keyboard - Wooting 60 HE
- Headset - Logitech G PRO X 2 Headset White
- Earphones - Shure SE215
- Mousepad - Unknown
- Monitor - Unknown
Players who wish to emulate tomaszy's play style would be able to utilize the above-mentioned settings. The "Settings" menu in the game allows gamers to make the required adjustments.
