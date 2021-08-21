Top 5 fan-made Agent Concepts of Valorant

The Valorant community has grown massively in recent times, and fans have taken the agent concept art to a whole new level with their innovative designs.

Valorant currently has 17 agents after the addition of the robotic initiator KAY/O, in Episode 3 Act 1. Each agent is assigned to roles based on their ability to toolkit and playstyle.

However, the Valorant community and fans have experimented with their creativity and brought up new agent ideas. Some of the agent concepts have mysterious stories, whereas others are equipped with a new set of unique abilities.

This article features the top five Valorant agent concepts that are created by the fans.

Top 5 Valorant Agent Concepts Created by Fans

5) Kitsune

Kitsune, the master of Legendary Japanese foxes. (Image via Felinea)

Kitsune, the Japanese fox master who practices the art of witchcraft, has got all her abilities inspired from her animal heritage, foxes. The agent is designed by a 19-year-old artist who goes by the name Felinea on her social media handles. Kitsune can track enemies, confuse them with sounds, create a shield that makes her immune to damage, and make herself alongside her closest ally invisible for a while.

Role: Sentinel

Signature ability (C) - Fur Shield

Basic ability (Q) - Fox Tail

Basic ability (E) - Fox Paws

Ultimate ability (X) - Invisibility Totem

4) Kae

Kae, a hero from dystopian future. (Image via Devin Yang)

Kae is an agent concept created by a Boston-based concept artist and illustrator, Devin Yang. The artist did not reveal much more about the agent’s abilities and role.

However, he describes the agent as,

“A hero from a dystopian future where humans have to live and fight alongside spirits from another world.”

Role: Unknown

Signature ability (C) - Unknown

Basic ability (Q) - Unknown

Basic ability (E) - Unknown

Ultimate ability (X) - Unknown

Omg I can finally give justice to freaking Kae in the @PlayVALORANT style illustration I made a while ago!!!!!!! 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/Z5qrVQqWTH — Devin 杨 🌈✨ (@devinScribbles) May 6, 2021

3) Mamuro

Mamuro is equipped with abilities based on thunder and lightning. (Image via u/visibleperson)

A reddit user, u/visibleperson, created an agent concept named Mamuro who is equipped with Radianite powers and technologies. His ability toolkits are all about lightning and thunder, which set him apart from the original existing agents in Valorant.

His basic abilities help him in mobility and stunning, whereas his Ultimate ability allows him to slay enemies with his powerful sword.

Role: Unknown

Signature ability (C) - Heaven Roar

Basic ability (Q) - Overload

Basic ability (E) - Thunder Cutter

Ultimate ability (X) - Rising Thunder

2) Lola

Lola has a new role named "Faker." (Image via Edwin Vorng)

Lola is a fan-made Valorant agent, assigned with a new role called “Faker” by her creator, Edwin Vorng. Her ability revolves around setting traps for the opponents by faking and hypnotizing them with a potion.

However, the creator has only assigned three abilities to her toolkit. Lola doesn’t have the signature (C) ability.

Role: Faker

Basic ability (Q) - Fake Spike

Basic ability (E) - Love Potion

Ultimate ability (X) - Chromatic Duplication

1) Nora

Nora is a member of Valorant's Kingdom Company. (Image via Kai Chang)

Prior to the release of Valorant Episode 3 Act 1, Nora, the agent concept created by Kai Chang on ArtStation, went viral as the potential 17th agent of the game. Chang describes her as a member of the Kingdom company who is aware of the parallel world, and is all set to bring back the Radiant from the other Earth.

Role: Unknown

Signature ability (C) - Unknown

Basic ability (Q) - Unknown

Basic ability (E) - Unknown

Ultimate ability (X) - Unknown

⚡ NEW #VALORANT AGENT RUMORS ⚡



This agent concept looks super cool! Before it starts spreading as official new agent leaks etc, this is Nora. Created by KAI CHANG on ArtStation! Looks so amazing, great job! (But not a new agent coming to the game) pic.twitter.com/py1yOzQBbn — VALORANT Hub (@ValorantHubb) June 8, 2021

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul