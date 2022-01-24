Top 5 overrated weapon skins in Valorant Episode 4 

Valorant's latest season was introduced in the form of Episode 4 Act 1: Disruption in January 2020, witnessing the release of the latest Battlepass and a new skin bundle, among other things.

Although weapon skins have no direct impact on player performance, they hold a reputable position in Valorant's player community. Skins are categorized on the basis of the quality of animation and design, and the amount of additional, exclusive features.

Disruption's Battlepass carries 3 different skin lines, similar to the previous Battlepass, and rewards players with Velocity Karambit for completing 50 Tiers of missions.

Along with that, Riot furnished their store with the latest Protocol-781A skin bundle, which carries several intriguing features that are new to the game. Here in this article, we take a look at five of the most underrated skin bundles in the history of the game.

Valorant Episode 1 Act 1: 5 most overrated skin bundles

5) Champions 2021

The Champions 2021 bundle was released prior to the inaugural Valorant Champions tournament, which was held in December 2021. The exorbitantly priced skin bundle was a limited collection which lasted 2 weeks, and featured skins for Vandal and Melee at a cost of 6263 VP. The bundle, which was released in order to fund the teams at the Champions event, collected over $15m in revenue.

The Champions 2021 bundle is unique in terms of the visual feedback received by players if they top-frag during each match. However, for the remainder of the game's playerbase, the skin is no different from a stock vandal in terms of its looks, and is deemed overrated due to its overwhelming cost and the rarity of receiving the finisher in-game.

4) Prime//2.0

Prime collection of weapons was a well-received skin line which left the game's community craving for a sequel collection. While the original Prime collection was fairly static in terms of appearance, its sequel added moving animation to the weapon design.

Despite the uproar it caused during its release, the collection stands in the shadow of its predecessor. Prime 2.0 was the first collection in the game to include a Karambit, and was expected to please the community with its iconic design.

The Karambit, however, failed to match the expectations of fans, and was criticized heavily for its tacky foldout animation. The Prime 2.0 bundle consists of skins for Frenzy, Bucky, Phantom, Odin and Karambit for an overall cost of 7100 VP for the entire bundle, or 1775 for each individual weapon skin (Melee: 3550 VP).

3) Reaver

Reaver is an iconic skin collection that entered the game as early as Valorant's initial closed beta. Riot revamped the bundle after flooding requests from the game's playerbase. However, currently, a good majority of the game's audience owns a Reaver skin, particularly the Vandal variant.

Till date, the Reaver collection is one of the most popular lines of skin in-game. What makes the skin overrated is the prevailing presence it has in the game's community and the increased availability of the skin in-game.

The Reaver collection comprises of skins for Sheriff, Vandal, Guardian, Operator and Melee. While the entire bundle costs 7100 VP, each weapon costs 1775 VP when purchased individually, with the melee amounting to 3550 VP.

2) Valorant Go! Vol 1 & 2

Valorant Go! collection was introduced into the game as two separate lines of skins which feature weapons themed around animated versions of the different Agents in the game. Despite being a Premium-Edition tier skin bundle, both bundles feature skins with no addable VFX, Animation or Finisher.

While the melee skins from both bundles are revered in the game's community, the remaining skins fail to find the mark due to their lack of innovation and overly simplistic design.

Valorant Go! Vol 1 features skins for Ghost, Spectre, Guardian, Phantom and Melee, whereas Vol 2 contains Classic, Vandal, Operator, Ares and Melee skins. Both the bundles are priced at 8855 VP each, with individual weapon skins costing 1775 VP (Melee: 3550 VP).

1) Spectrum

The Spectrum bundle is perhaps the collection that made the most impact during its release. As part of a collaboration with popular EDM artist Zedd, Valorant released a bundle that brings forward an exceptional finisher, along with unique SFX to enhance the average player's experience.

Although well received initially, the collection has several features that the Valorant community has expressed as distracting and overpriced. Spectrum is the most expensive skin bundle on Valorant till date and costs 10,700 VP when purchased as a bundle, with each individual item costing 2675 VP (Melee: 5350 VP).

