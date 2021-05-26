Valorant has grown to a whole new level within a year of its release. Valorant's immense popularity has been reflected in the viewership numbers of the ongoing Valorant Champions Tour Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Valorant Champions Tour Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik started on May 24th. The excitement among the fans to watch the top teams of the world face each other is truly amazing. Some extraordinary viewership numbers have been recorded in the first two days of the competition.

Organizers are live streaming matches on both Twitch and YouTube. To reach out to more viewers, organizers have contacted some of the most renowned content creators in all regions as well.

Here are the top 5 most viewed matches in the first two days of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Across all streams, #VALORANTMasters peaked at 747,053 viewers yesterday.



Here are the top matches so far (via @EsportsCharts) pic.twitter.com/jT9wBvJvD3 — Valorant News (@ValorINTEL) May 26, 2021

Top 5 matches with viewers in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

5) Team Vikings vs X10 Esports:

Team Vikings and X10 Esports faced each other in the Upper Bracket Round 1 tie on the second day of the VCT Masters Reykjavik. Team Vikings won the match with a 2-0 scoreline.

An EPIC matchup ends in the favor of @TeamVikings! #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/mFDhVg558l — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 25, 2021

A total of 577,747 viewers watched the match across all the platforms between the Brazilian champions Team Vikings and South-East Asia champions X10 Esports.

4) Fnatic vs KRÜ Esports:

Fnatic faced KRÜ Esports in the inaugural match of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. Fnatic claimed the victory by clean sweeping KRÜ Esports.

A total of 585,094 fans watched the match across all platforms, and it is the 4th most viewed match in the tournament till now.

#3 - Crazy Raccoon vs Version 1:

Crazy Raccoon faced Version 1 in the Upper Bracket Play-In tie. Version claimed victory by 2-0 and qualified for the upper-bracket Round 1.

604,713 fans have watched the match-up, which is the 3rd highest viewed match in the tournament till now.

2) Sentinels vs Fnatic:

Sentinels took on Fnatic in the Upper-Bracket round 1 tie on the second day of the tournament. The match between the two teams was one of the most awaited ties of the tournament.

Not only can @Sentinels talk the talk, they can walk the walk! #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/YStm1zWBuH — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 26, 2021

A total of 720,489 people watched the match which is the second most in the list currently.

1) Team Liquid vs Version 1:

The match between the VCT 2021: EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Finals champion Team Liquid and the runners-up of the VCT 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers Finals is the most viewed match of the tournament. 747,053 viewers watched the match on the second day of the tournament.

WHAT. A. MATCH. 👏@version1gg take the W and continue their Upper Bracket run at #VALORANTMasters. pic.twitter.com/4b51MycIJm — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 25, 2021

However, Version 1 beat Team Liquid and qualified for the UB semi-final.

There are still a few more days left in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, and it is expected that the viewership numbers will increase in the later stages of the competition.