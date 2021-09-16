Valorant: 20 unnecessary things you do in the game

In Valorant, a lot of players do certain things that are pretty pointless and fairly unnecessary which can sometimes cost you a round or the entire game. These bad habits are hard to shake off because it’s hard to resist their humorous and amusing nature.

This article tries to make a list of these bad habits one should try and avoid while playing Valorant.

20 unnecessary things you probably do in Valorant

1) Knifing and making the face

Making a face by knifing the wall (Image via youTube/Mr.LowLander)

I’m sure a lot of us are guilty of knifing the wall and making a face in Valorant. It’s unnecessary and if done mid-game, it gives away your position as well. If you really want to knife the wall and make the (:|) face, do it before the game starts.

2) Bunny hopping in the middle of the round

Image via Riot games

Bunny hopping is quite fun to do, but in Valorant, you’re moving way slower than walking normally. Again, this is something you should do before the round starts because bunny hopping is pretty loud and gives away your position.

3) Spraying (holo) in the middle of the round

Image via Riot Games

You just bought your battlepass in Valorant, you’re excited to flex on your teammates and your enemies, and therefore start spraying during the game. Not only is it loud, it also confuses your teammates.

It can throw off your teammates’ directional anticipation when you do this. This is something that is really unnecessary for players to do mid-game.

4) Scrolling to pistol and back to your operator after making the shot

You don't have to scroll to knife after taking a shot with the Operator (Image via Reddit thread r/VALORANT)

CS:GO players know exactly what this point is talking about. In CS:GO, after taking a shot with the AWP, you’re still looking through the scope. Also, while scrolling to your pistol you’d move a little faster, which was helpful.

This is not the case with Valorant when you’re using the Operator because once you take the shot you automatically come out of the scope.

5) Picking up a skin in the middle of a game

Image via Riot Games

How many times have you seen your teammate die in Valorant because that person was too busy looking at the ground for a better skin? Trying to get a skin from the ground can be quite tempting, but do it in situations where the chances of you dying are almost zero.

For example, when your entire squad is alive and you’re hunting down the last person from the opponents’ side.

6) Using your abilities after the round ends

Don't use your ability after the round ends and save credits (Image via YouTube/MrLowLander)

You get the last skill and you use your abilities after the kill. Do not waste credits, and save your abilities unless you have credits to waste, and even then spend it on a gun that your teammate is asking for.

7) ADSing with assault rifles closer quarters

Do not ADS close-range with an assault rifle (Image via Riot Games)

In Valorant, aiming down sight with an assault rifle during a close-quarter gunfight, limits your visibility and your ability to track players as they move. While aiming down sight, your fire rate also reduces, therefore do not ADS close-range when running an assault rifle.

8) Being stingy with credits

Buy weapons for your teammates if you have credits to spare (Image via Reddit thread r/VALORANT)

When you solo queue into a game and your teammate asks for a gun, purchase and drop it provided you have enough credits. There are plenty of players who are stingy with their credits and don’t use them either.

9) Playing with Breach’s abilities

I’m sure a lot of Breach players are guilty of playing his abilities because of the sound it makes. It might be fun but it definitely is unnecessary.

10) Requesting a classic

Image via Riot Games

One of the strangest things to do in Valorant is requesting a classic. A lot of players request for a Classic during the first pistol round. Everyone has a Classic by default and requesting it is simply unnecessary.

11) Repeated callouts

Rouuge @Rouuge2 Requesting a classic in Valorant is Comedy. Requesting a classic in Valorant is Comedy.

A lot of players repeat callouts in game chat and that can be quite annoying. If you want to instruct your team to go to A, B, mid, C, or heaven, there’s no need to say it more than twice. Your teammates will listen and follow the instructions.

12) Spamming comms

Image via Riot Games

Spamming the radio voice commands is extremely annoying and quite unnecessary in Valorant. It irritates teammates and can sometimes change the flow of the game.

13) Spamming the inspect button

Image via Riot Games

This one’s for the CS:GO players who you used to spam the inspect button to perform cool tricks with the butterfly knife. Valorant players have also started to follow this and it’s unnecessary because one can’t perform tricks in this game.

14) Taking damage while trying to hold B in Split

Image via Riot Games

In Valorant, a lot of players are eager to hold B in split and jump, just to see themselves take 15 hp fall damage. Be mindful of the height while taking that particular route to hold B, and don’t unnecessarily take damage which can ultimately cost the team a round or even the game.

15) Don’t rage at your teammates

Liquid ScreaM 🇲🇦 @ScreaM_ If you don't rage in Valorant DM you are mentally very strong, congrats If you don't rage in Valorant DM you are mentally very strong, congrats

Any competitive game can be quite frustrating when your teammates aren’t performing at the level you expect them to. Shouting at them or hurling abuses will not help either party. Try to stay calm and focus on your game.

16) Speaking in all chat

Image via Riot Games

Speaking in All chat is pretty useless and it’s pretty tempting to release all your frustration by being toxic. Try to be polite, simply because it just improves everyone’s experience while playing the game.

17) Spamming “go C” on every map that is not haven

In Valorant, a lot of players spam “go C” in the chat while playing in maps that don’t even have a C site. This is unnecessary and sometimes confusing for players who have just started playing the game and are trying to understand the format and the maps.

18) Drunk sage

Image via Riot Games

Most Sage players have used her ult and started walking in a zig-zag motion to match her hand movement. This makes it look like Sage is drunk and can be humorous. That being said, it is pretty unnecessary to do that mid-game.

19) Shooting bottles and other in-game objects

Image via Reddit thread r/VALORANT

Many players in Valorant are guilty of wasting ammo by shooting bottles and sandbags that are present in-game. It’s worse when players do that when the round begins because not only are they wasting ammo, but they are also giving away their position, making it easier for the enemy to set up plays.

20) Using Sheriff when you’re having a bad game

Image via Riot Games

You’re having a series of bad rounds and raging for missing easy shots. Chances are, the frustration isn’t going to help you one-tap people with the Sheriff. Reset, take a deep breath, purchase your go-to weapon and focus on getting easy kills.

