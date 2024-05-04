Valorant bug turns player into a tree, community calls it "tree agent leaks"

Valorant can be filled with glitches at times and fans have been discovering more and more of them in recent history. After the infamous wallhack Mystbloom glitches, yet another in-game glitch left fans in splits after former XSET Purple IGL Katherine "starriebun" So shared a clip from her stream. In it, after respawning, starriebun's agent had no arms displayed.

To make things worse, a Killjoy on her team had been replaced by the visuals of a Gaia's Vengeance finisher. This led Valorant's Technology Lead Marcus Reid to hilariously call the game out over "tree agent leaks".

Valorant Tech Lead has hilarious "tree agent" comment (Image via X/@RiotNu)

"oh s**t, tree agent leaks"

The streamer and professional player originally put the clip on X after updating the game to the latest patch and clearly, things were not looking normal after her game reportedly disconnected.

The clip had many reactions from all over the internet with fans realizing how starriebun's reaction perhaps made the clip even better than it already was with a tree walking past her.

Another fan also pointed out how it took the streamer some time to register the glitch. The moment was truly one of the best during the whole stream and even starriebun couldn't stop laughing.

Another fan was keen on asking whether the glitch continued throughout the entire game. To that the streamer responded by explaining how the situation unfolded after her game disconnected in the last round.

starriebun explains how the glitch occurred (Image via X/@cecefps and @starriebun)

Somehow, some players end up never finding similar bugs in their game. Perhaps Valorant is kind to some and hilarious to others. One player spoke of their experience having a bug-free life.

Fan has flawless Valorant experience (Image via X/@dr3amzbtw)

Clearly, when it comes to bugs, player experiences are different. However, perhaps the biggest bug that took over the Valorant community had to do with multiple skins in Episode 8 Act 3.

Levels on skins disabled after players find see-through bug in Valorant

Valorant bundles such as Primordium, Mystbloom, and Magepunk 3 had to have different upgrade levels on them disabled after one major bug. It was discovered after a clip of a player inspecting the Mystbloom operator went viral.

In it, the enemy team could clearly be seen through the walls and afterward, the issue was catapulted by popular streamer AverageJonas. A patch was soon rolled out yesterday and the bug has seemingly disappeared for the time being.

