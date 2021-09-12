Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin: Standings after Day 2

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin is taking place with the top 15 Valorant teams from seven different regions of the world fighting against each other to make it to the Valorant Champions.

On the second day of the tournament, teams from group A, B and C fought against each other to solidify their spot for the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin Playoffs. Listed below are the matches held on the second day of Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin:

Match A1 - Vision Strikers vs Paper Rex

Match C1 - Gambit Esports vs Crazy Raccoon

Match B1 - Vivo Keyd vs Team Envy

The second day of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin witnessed some major comebacks and dominant displays. It also had the first overtime of the tournament in the Vivo Keyd vs Team Envy match.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin: Day 2 standings

Group A

Acend: Wins: 1, Losses: 0

Vision Strikers: Wins: 1, Losses: 0

Paper Rex: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

SuperMassive Blaze: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

Group B

Keyd Stars: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

KRÜ Esports: Wins: NA , Losses: NA

Team Envy: Wins: 1, Losses: 0

ZETA DIVISION: Wins: NA , Losses: NA

Group C

Gambit Esports: Wins: 1, Losses: 0

100 Thieves: Wins: 1, Losses: 0

Havan Liberty: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

Crazy Raccoon: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

Group D

G2 Esports: Wins: 1, Losses: 0

Sentinels: Wins: NA , Losses: NA

F4Q: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin: Day 2 Recap

Match A1 - Vision Strikers vs Paper Rex

Vision Strikers defeated Paper Rex on both maps with a scoreline of 13-9 in Haven and 13-11 in Icebox. Even though Paper Rex tried their best to incite a major comeback in the first map and dominated the first half of Icebox, they ultimately failed to overcome Vision Strikers.

Vision Strikers will now be competing against Acend on September 13 to make it to the next playoff stage of the VCT Stage 3 Masters. Meanwhile, Paper Rex will face SuperMassive Blaze on September 15 for the elimination match.

Match C1 - Gambit Esports vs Crazy Raccoon

Gambit Esports dominated Crazy Raccoon on the first two maps - Bind and Icebox. Both matches ended with a 13-1 scoreline as Gambit dominated the proceedings. There was no space for Crazy Raccoon to stage a comeback.

Following their victory, Gambit Esports will clash with 100 Thieves on September 12. Meanwhile, Crazy Raccoon will have to battle against Havan Liberty on September 15. The winner of this bout will go to the decider match and move out of the group stage.

Match B1 - Vivo Keyd vs Team Envy

Team Envy won the tie against Vivo Keyd by defeating them in both the maps - Icebox and Bind. However, there was heated competition between the two teams, indicated by the scores ending at 13-15 in Icebox and 9-13 in Bind.

Now, Team Envy will compete against the winner of Match B2 between KRÜ Esports and ZETA DIVISION. The bout will take place on Day 3 of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters. The loser will have to fight against Vivo Keyd in the elimination match to survive the VCT Stage 3 Masters group stage.

