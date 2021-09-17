Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin: Standings after Day 7

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin's seventh day marked the end of the group stage, which revealed all the teams qualified for the playoffs.

On the seventh day of the VCT Masters Berlin, teams from groups A, C, and D played to grab their spot in the playoffs. Here are the matches held on the seventh day of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin:

Match A5 - Acend vs SuperMassive Blaze

Match C5 - Gambit Esports vs Crazy Raccoon

Match D6 - Sentinels vs F4Q

The last day of the group stage ended with deciders for the second seed for the playoffs from groups A and C. In Group D, F4Q played their final match of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin against Sentinels, surprising everyone by taking a map from the powerhouse.

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin: Day 7 group standings

Group A

Vision Strikers: Wins: 2, Losses: 0

Acend: Wins: 2, Losses: 1

SuperMassive Blaze: Wins: 1, Losses: 2

Paper Rex: Wins: 0, Losses: 2

Group B

Team Envy: Wins: 2, Losses: 0

KRÜ Esports: Wins: 2 , Losses: 1

Vivo Keyd: Wins: 1, Losses: 2

ZETA DIVISION: Wins: 0, Losses: 2

Group C

100 Thieves: Wins: 2, Losses: 0

Gambit Esports: Wins: 2, Losses: 1

Crazy Raccoon: Wins: 1, Losses: 2

Havan Liberty: Wins: 0, Losses: 2

Group D

G2 Esports: Wins: 3, Losses: 1

Sentinels: Wins: 3 , Losses: 1

F4Q: Wins: 0, Losses: 4

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin: Day 7 recap

Match A5 - Acend vs SuperMassive Blaze

SuperMassive Blaze started with a massive dominance over Acend on the first map, Ascent, winning 6-13. However, the situation flipped when Acend came back on Bind to notch a 13-7 victory.

In the third map, Split, both sides clashed neck-to-neck, but, in the end, Acend took over and claimed the match with a 13-10 scoreline.

SuperMassive Blaze ended their journey at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin, whereas Acend qualified for the playoffs. The latter will face 100 Thieves on September 17 in the quarterfinals.

Match C5 - Gambit Esports vs Crazy Raccoon

The match started on Ascent, and Crazy Raccoon took the lead in the beginning. Later, Gambit Esports made a comeback and ended the first map with a 13-8 score.

The competition got intense on the second map, Icebox, when Crazy Raccoon tried their best but again fell to Gambit Esports. It ended with a 14-12 score for the latter.

Gambit Esports will face Vision Strikers in the quarterfinals after defeating Crazy Raccoons in the decider. However, the Japanese roster will have another chance to prove themselves on the international stage at the Valorant Champions.

Match D6 - Sentinels vs F4Q

After G2 Esports, F4Q became the second team to take away a map from Sentinels. Even though the team didn't win the best-of-three series, they successfully took a round off the unbeaten champions of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík.

Also Read

In the first map, Breeze, Sentinels defeated F4Q 13-3. However, F4Q raised hopes of a comeback by winning the second map, Split, with a 9-13 scoreline.

This took the match to the third map, Haven. Sentinels, though, was back on track and dominated the game with their aggressive playstyle. The final map ended with a 13-4 score and F4Q's defeat.

Edited by Ravi Iyer