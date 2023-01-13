The Valorant community is massive and growing even further as more and more players are making their way to the game after it received the Episode 6 update. It introduced a brand new map, Lotus, which contains a total of three sites - just like Haven.

The playerbase is always trying out new things and pushing Valorant's boundaries to see what is possible. Some of the most popular bugs were found by those trying to break the game by spending countless hours on maps and Agents. The latest discoveries involve the Duelist Phoenix and Sentinel Killjoy, and can be performed on Lotus.

Let's look at the details you need to know about the latest bug involving the two Agents and the new map.

Valorant bugs involving Phoenix, rotating doors, and Killjoy's turrets on Lotus

Phoenix's Ultimate bug on Lotus

Phoenix is a Duelist Agent in Valorant whose Ultimate lets him use a temporary body to push up and take fights. When it is destroyed or shot down, the Agent returns to the spot from where he activated the ability, with full health.

By using this Ultimate on the new rotating-door mechanic on Lotus, Phoenix can get stuck inside the structure. While he is stuck, players can still use all their abilities to affect their opponents outside, and even shoot through the door on both sides.

However, they will deal a lot less damage when shooting as the bullets will have to penetrate through the structure. This can be done for both the rotating doors that were introduced with the release of Lotus.

Similar Killjoy turret bug

Killjoy is a Sentinel Agent in Valorant who can use her abilities to defend and maintain map control. One of them is an automatic turret that can shoot enemies in its detectable range. Players have figured out a way to use this ability to force themselves inside the rotating doors on Lotus.

They can place the turret near the idle position of the rotating door and push themselves inside its structure. Killjoy’s turret is a solid entity that players cannot walk through, and it ultimately squishes them between the door and itself.

Similar to the Phoenix bug, the players can use different abilities and shoot through the rotating doors even when stuck inside it. The bullets deal lesser damage as they go through the door and act as a wallbang instead of direct shots.

Riot Games is yet to officially address these issues, so there is no timeline at the moment regarding when a patch will be available. Considering that Lotus is a fresh entry to the game, the developers might deploy a fix just before it debuts in the competitive map pool.

This concludes everything we know so far about the Phoenix and Killjoy bugs in Valorant’s new map. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates, and tips and tricks on Lotus.

