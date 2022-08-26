7 best wallbang spots on Valorant's Icebox

Players in Valorant may get called a wallhacker if they know about the wallbangable spots on this map. Icebox in Valorant has plenty of spots that players can wallbang opponents from. Bullets can penetrate through most surfaces on the Icebox map with the right weapon.

Wallbanging is when a player deals damage through walls, radianite boxes and crates. Some weapons are capable of dishing out a good amount of damage through flimsy walls.

Wallbangs can be quite rewarding if pulled off perfectly in Valorant. Players in lower elos might hide behind some spots, thinking that they are safe, but all covers on the map aren't safe.

Gets kills through walls on Valorant's Icebox map

A few weapons, namely the Guardian, Sheriff, and the Operator deal the highest damage through walls in Valorant. However, Odin and Ares are the guns one should pick up due to their high rate of fire if the sole purpose is to get wallbangs and annoy the opponents.

These guns have high penetration damage, which makes it quite easy to spam opponents with bullets through walls, radianite boxes, and crates. This guide will list out the seven best spots in Icebox where players can wallbang enemies from.

1) A Belt

This spot is one of the easiest and earliest spots where players can spam enemy players from. This spot can be wallbanged from either side, so it's a dual-edged sword and must be used carefully.

A belt on Icebox (Image via Sportskeeda)

The defending team can easily spam through the walls a few seconds after the round starts to cause some damage or even get kills from this spot. The attacking team can punish an enemy if they choose to push or hold from A nest.

2) A Rafters

The A Rafters spot is a bit tricky to get kills or damage from as the bullets can only penetrate the surface from a single spot. Players need to get on top of the rafters and shoot perpendicularly down below where enemy players might be taking cover.

A Rafters on Icebox (Image via Sportskeeda)

While retaking the A site, this is one of the spots that can be checked by wallbanging as more often than not players hide in this spot. Players must shoot vertically down below so that the bullets can penetrate the surface.

3) A Nest

A Nest is a highly risky spot to hold as all the walls providing cover here can be wallbanged from either side. The attacking team can easily take shots at these spots to secure a kill if an enemy is spotted over here.

A Nest in Icebox (Image via Sportskeeda)

Most players know this spot, but need to get familiar by wallbanging over and over again. This spot isn't good for defending the site, although it's arguably the best spot to plant the spike. Defenders can quite easily spam this spot in a post-plant scenario.

4) B Bridge

B Bridge is a no-brainer spot that has to be wallbanged when pushed onto the B site on Icebox in Valorant. Enemy players trying to get onto the site through the kitchen must be careful since this spot is one of the worst spots to take cover in on B site.

B Bridge in Icebox (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although it is hard for defenders to wallbang through this spot, it is still manageable if the enemy locations are known. Retaking the B site on Icebox is highly intel dependent and this location, in particular, must be approached carefully.

5) The A Site Radianite Boxes

There are a couple of radianite boxes on the A site that defenders can use for cover. However, these spots can be easily blown if they are wallbanged. The default plant location behind one of the radianite boxes can be wallbanged, so it's a good idea to spam this spot when one hears the plant sound.

A Radianite box (Image via Sportskeeda)

Retaking the A site almost requires players to clear out both of these locations in order to ensure zero jump scares.

6) A Screen

A Screen is one of the spots on Icebox in Valorant that not a lot of players know can be wallbanged too. Players holding mid can easily dish out damage or even take out opponents pushing onto the A site.

A Screens in Icebox (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is an inconspicuous spot from where a lot of damage can be meted out to the attackers. It isn't as easy to do the same from the attacking side, although it is doable.

7) B Tube

The entirety of the B tube to B Kitchen in Valorant can be wallbanged from every angle imaginable. Players playing mid can take out opponents easily if they give out their location.

B Tubes in Icebox (Image via Sportskeeda)

The tube is a nice spot to get information on opponents, but it can easily turn into a player's worst nightmare if their location is revealed. This spot can be played in a lot of ways to the advantage of both sides in a Valorant match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta