Valorant Deadlock tier list: All maps ranked from best to worst

Deadlock is the brand new Sentinel Agent introduced in Valorant in Episode 7 Act 1. The Norwegian character excels at her role by bringing in a wide variety of abilities with her arsenal alongside the potential for a huge meta-change. Deadlock is the most aggressive Sentinel in the Agent roster after Chamber. Her ability to lock down a site and flush out enemies from crucial areas on a map makes her a lethal pick. However, there are only a handful of maps she really thrives on.

This article will rank all seven competitive maps in Valorant with respect to Deadlock's abilities.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1: Best and worst maps for Deadlock

Valorant map tier list for Deadlock (Image via Sportskeeda)

Valorant currently has a seven-map pool in the competitive meta. According to Riot Games, keeping it limited to seven helps the developers rework the older ones and maintain a fresh flow of maps. That being said, despite having an extremely strong kit, Deadlock can be outshined on certain maps due to her incompatibility with certain meta Agents.

This list will categorize Deadlock's best maps into the following tiers:

S-Tier

A-Tier

B-Tier

C-Tier

The tier list will be based on the current ranked performance of the Norwegian Agent and how often is she picked on certain Valorant maps.

S-Tier

The S-Tier incorporates the best maps for Deadlock that aid her kit. In these, she is a force to be reckoned with as she can help her teammates and can also thrive in solo plays.

The S-Tier Deadlock maps are as follows:

Bind

Fracture

Bind's narrow spaces and tight angles make it a strong playground for Deadlock and her utility. Her Barrier Mesh is a perfect replacement for the Sage Wall when default planting on B-Site, while her Gravnet is an exceptional tool for post-plants.

Fracture also takes the top spot as Deadlock easily becomes the perfect defender on the map. With her Sonic Sensor and Gravnet placed for Arcade and B-Main, she can easily hold down the site. Paired with her own Anhilation Ultimate, she becomes unstoppable when stopping a fast execution.

A-Tier

While the A-Tier maps may fall short of perfection, Deadlock can still prove to be a decent pick provided she has some team support. Moreover, she can still be a flexible pick depending on her role.

The A-Tier maps are as follows:

Split

Ascent

Much like Bind, Deadlock quite easily takes Sage's spot in many areas while playing Split. While attacking, her Barrier Mesh can be used to lock down crucial spots like A-Screens and B-Pillars. This makes her a vital pick on the map.

Deadlock can be an extremely flexible Agent on Ascent. Her Barrier Mesh offers the entire team exceptional Mid-section control while on defense. When attacking, her Sonic Sensor can be a perfect flank watch, with the rest of her abilities focused towards site control.

B-Tier

The B-Tier includes some of the weakest Deadlock maps in Valorant. While she can utilize her kit by synergizing her utility with Initiators and Duelists, these maps still restrict her from making solo plays.

The B-Tier maps are as follows:

Pearl

Lotus

Despite being a map with only two sites, it is a lot harder for attackers to rotate on Pearl. With two mid-sections, Deadlock can fall short of catching flankers in an intense round. While defending, she can only hold down a single site as she may have to sacrifice mid-control at times.

With a huge rotate time between A and C, Lotus becomes a difficult map for Deadlock to utilize her gadgets in. The multiple entries to a single site make it hard for her to keep her guard up as her utility is often limited to holding down a single spot.

C-Tier

For C-Tier, only a single Valorant map takes the spot. This tier encompasses the map that has the lowest compatibility with Deadlock's kit. While she can be utilized aggressively, there are other meta Agents present in the roster who can render better results.

The C-Tier map for Deadlock is:

Haven

Similar to Lotus, Haven also becomes a difficult-to-defend map for Deadlock. With three bomb sites and a huge rotation time, the Norwegian falls short of being an efficient pick. Even for defense, retaking can be much harder when compared to playing as Cypher or Killjoy.

While this list fits the current meta with Deadlock, one would know that Riot is often known for introducing game-changing updates. The Norwegian Sentinel is a strong pick on most maps, but she can still use some tweaks before players start seeing more of her in ranked and professional play.