Valorant Episode 3 agent guide: Who are the best Controllers in the game?

Controllers play a massive role in Valorant by pushing enemies back for a moment to support the team by buying more time before the opposition makes their move.

Valorant is defined as a unique game because it combines the best of both FPS and MOBA mechanics in one game. All these MOBA elements are brought through agents in Valorant and are divided into four different classes: Duelists, Controllers, Sentinels, and Initiators. Every agent has a set of abilities that distinguishes them from each other.

This article will contain a tier list of all Controllers in Valorant as of Episode 3 and who they are compatible with.

Valorant Controllers tier list in Episode 3

4) Brimstone (B-Tier)

Brimstone is great for beginners (Image via Riot Games)

Brimstone has been a choice for most players who started Valorant as the agent is very beginner-friendly. The agent can go well with any agent as he can support his teammates very well.

Brimstone’s ability to launch smokes with his orbital system makes him great for both attacking and defending. Not only that, if his incendiary grenades are used with good line-ups, he can also deny many enemies.

Even now, Brimstone manages to remain the same after more than a year and goes well with other agents. However, the lack of being able to smoke any interior makes him less viable.

3) Omen (A-Tier)

Omen can place his smokes from anywhere (Image via Riot Games)

Even though Omen is in third place, he performs almost parallel to every other Controller in Valorant. Agents with the ability to flash make an excellent partner to Omen and jump over any hurdles.

What sets Omen apart from other Controllers in the game is his ability to teleport, which allows him to be aggressive at times.

Omen can also smoke off angles like all other Controllers in Valorant. However, in his case, players can use his ability accurately to block off opponents' vision and gain an advantage, unlike Brimstone.

2) Astra (S-Tier)

Astra's ability to use her powers on commands makes her unpredictable (Image via Riot Games)

Astra, with the universe on her side, makes a great addition to the team. Her win rate is almost similar to that of Brimstone. However, she takes the second spot because of her long-range ability usage.

Equipped with multiple abilities that allow Astra to play flexibly according to situations, she is very helpful in any team. Just like Omen, she can also accurately place her abilities. Astra can also pre-place points for her power and activate her utilities on command.

Astra is pretty adaptive with most agents in Valorant. However, it is preferred to use any Duelist or Initiator along with her.

1) Viper (S-Tier)

Viper is quite dominant in one versus one duels (Image via Riot Games)

Initially, Viper had performed relatively poorly during Valorant’s initial release. However, in Episode 3, the story is night and day. Currently, Viper holds the maximum win percentage on average among all other Controllers in Valorant.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Got a better Fracture lineup? Show us. Got a better Fracture lineup? Show us. https://t.co/hNEs2qW0Eh

In good hands, Viper is pretty oppressive in any of the higher lobby matches, especially in one versus one situations.

Her ability to obstruct enemy vision and damage them in close proximity to her gadgets makes her an excellent agent in general. Combined with agents Sova, Cypher, and Killjoy, Viper can easily play using intel gathered through them.

Also Read

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar