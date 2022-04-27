Valorant Episode 4 Act 3: All Weekly Challenges

Valorant will transition onto its third Act of the current Episode on April 27, bringing Weekly Challenges along with it. These challenges help earn XP, which allows players with the progression of Battle Pass, character unlocks, and more.

There are two types of challenges in the game that players can complete to earn XP: Daily and Weekly Challenges. Players need to complete the Weekly Challenges with a time limit of seven days before time runs out.

The entire act will feature a total of eight weekly missions, giving players ample time to unlock the various cosmetics in the game.

Everything to know about Weekly Challenges in Valorant Episode 4 Act 3

Each Valorant Episode lasts for six months and is divided into three Acts of two months each. The upcoming Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 will also last for a similar timeline.

Each week, there will be a new set of Weekly Challenges that players can complete to earn XP. Here are all the Weekly Challenges for Episode 4 Act 3:

Week 1:

Team defuse/plant 20 bombs (16 560 XP)

Kill 100 enemies (16 560 XP)

Use 200 abilities (16 560 XP)

Week 2:

Get 50 headshots (18 400 XP)

Play 150 rounds (18 400 XP)

Purchase 100 items (18 400 XP)

Week 3:

Deal 18 000 damages (20 240 XP)

Play 10 games (20 240 XP)

Use 25 ultimates (20 240 XP)

Week 4:

Team defuse/plant 20 bombs (22 080 XP)

Kill 100 enemies (22 080 XP)

Play 150 rounds (22 080 XP)

Week 5:

Get 50 headshots (23 920 XP)

Play 10 games (23 920 XP)

Use 200 abilities (23 920 XP)

Week 6:

Deal 18 000 damages (25 760 XP)

Team defuse/plant 20 bombs (25 760 XP)

Use 25 ultimates (25 760 XP)

Week 7:

Kill 100 enemies (27 600 XP)

Play 10 games (27 600 XP)

Play 150 rounds (27 600 XP)

Week 8:

Deal 18 000 damages (29 440 XP)

Get 50 headshots (29 440 XP)

Purchase 200 items (29 440 XP)

The XP offered by these challenges increases every week. Finishing all these missions will help with the battlepass, as well as with in-game rewards progression for Valorant players.

What's new in Episode 4 Act 3 of Valorant?

Act 3 of Episode 4 will bring a ton of changes to the game. A new initiator, who goes by the moniker "Fade," has been introduced to the roster. The character's abilities are best defined as a witch's hellbroth of Viper, Breach, Sova, and Skye.

She has the potential to replace Sova as the preferred initiator for most maps as her abilities will allow her to do so. A combination of aggressive agents with Fade will be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming Act.

ValorLeaks | Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



Price per Skin - 2175VP

Playercard Price - 375VP

Spray Price - 325VP

Gunbuddy Price - 475VP

Bundle Price - 8700VP RGX 2 is an Exclusive Tier Skinline. | #VALORANT Price per Skin - 2175VPPlayercard Price - 375VPSpray Price - 325VPGunbuddy Price - 475VPBundle Price - 8700VP RGX 2 is an Exclusive Tier Skinline. | #VALORANT Price per Skin - 2175VPPlayercard Price - 375VPSpray Price - 325VPGunbuddy Price - 475VPBundle Price - 8700VP https://t.co/OLA9W89Tp5

Apart from that, a second iteration of the RGX 11z Pro Bundle will also be featured in the store, allowing players to get the Gaming PC-based themes for weapons like Phantom and Operator. All of these changes can be experienced with the release of Episode 4 Act 3 on April 27, 2022.

