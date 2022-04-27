Valorant Episode 4 Act 3: 5 best Agent combinations with Fade

Valorant's Episode 4 Act 3 is almost on the verge of its release, packed with many changes with the potential to change the ongoing meta. One such change is the introduction of a new initiator to the roster going by the name "Fade".

Her abilities are inspired by some other allies within the roster like Breach, Skye, and Sova. She induces fear in her enemies, revealing their positions and making them vulnerable to attacks.

Since she can replace Sova as the preferred initiator of the team, she will need other agents to accompany her to get the desired result out of a particular round.

This article will suggest some of the best agent combinations with Fade in Episode 4 Act 3.

Some of the best agents that can become a force to reckon with Fade in Valorant Episode 4 Act 3

Fade will be the upcoming agent in the game, who will be an initiator by nature. Her abilities are such that it blinds and reveals the location of enemies simultaneously.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Fade, VALORANT’s new Turkish Initiator Agent, is here to hunt you down. Go ahead, try to hide. Fade, VALORANT’s new Turkish Initiator Agent, is here to hunt you down. Go ahead, try to hide. https://t.co/qcaVNMI7ZO

Under such circumstances, agents who are a bit aggressive will allow the entire team to either take control or defend a particular site on the map. Here are some of the best agents that will combine well with Fade in Episode 4 Act 3:

1) Raze

Raze is a duelist agent in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Raze is one of the best agents to team up with Fade. Using her satchels, Raze can enter and take control of the site with aggression. This helps create space for the team to enter and take control of it.

Fade has the ability to reveal the location of enemies and showcase their path for a short amount of time. If appropriately utilized, Raze can easily enter and kill that particular player, increasing the chances of securing the round for the team.

2) Breach

Breach is another initiator agent in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Fade and Breach can team up well during both attack and defense. The double initiator duo has the potential to be deadly since both of them have the ability to flash and blind enemies.

Their Ultimate abilities are almost similar. While Breach's ultimate displaces enemies from planting spikes, Fade's Ultimate can partially blind opponents, reveal their positions, and lead a trail towards their location.

This combo can be used during an attack to rush and kill enemies down or in defense to prevent the spike from getting planted at the last minute.

3) Sage

Sage is a sentinel agent in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Another agent that Fade can team up with to create a force to reckon with is Sage. The key abilities in this combination would be Fade's 'Prowler' and Sage's 'Wall' and 'Slow Orbs'.

Prowler will hunt down the nearest enemy and track them down. Sage can use her slow orbs to slow down the movement, while Fade's Haunt will be the nail in the coffin.

Escape will be next to impossible for the trapped players and ultimately give a man advantage to the team.

4) Viper

Viper is a controller agent in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The combination of Fade and Viper can work similarly to Viper and Sova's combination. Fade will initiate the round, and Viper, being a controller, will orchestrate the round.

Unlike Sova, Fade can blind enemies, which allows the team to take control of a site or prevent the same during the defense.

Viper can then take the lead to restrict the opponent's vision using her Toxic Screen, Poison Cloud, and Snake Bites. The duo has the potential to give birth to a new meta in the history of Valorant.

5) Jett

Jett is a duelist agent in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

With patch 4.08, Jett will also be nerfed. Her dash has been tweaked, making it more challenging for the players to execute. With Fade, she can perfectly restore firepower with the potential to eliminate the entire team.

After successfully initiating a round with Fade using the necessary abilities, Jett can enter aggressively, kill an enemy or two and get a man advantage for the team.

Her Dash ability will be restored, allowing her to escape complicated situations by creating scenarios to trade or refrag.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Fade into darkness with the original track “Karanlığın”. Created by Helin and ARB4 in partnership with VALORANT for the Fade Agent trailer. Fade into darkness with the original track “Karanlığın”. Created by Helin and ARB4 in partnership with VALORANT for the Fade Agent trailer. https://t.co/zbHeyGSCH0

These are some of the suggested agent combinations with Fade. As the days go by, the world will learn more about the combination of creative players to outplay their enemies.

All of these will start with the arrival of Valorant's Episode 4 Act 3 on April 27, 2022.

