Valorant Episode 5 Act 1: Night Market weapon skins price guide

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1's Night Market will soon be available in the in-game store. Players who want to get their hands on discounted weapons and melee skins are looking forward to it.

Riot Games has developed skins for every new act since Valorant's launch in June 2020. Players can use Valorant Points (VP), the in-game currency, to purchase these weapon skins; these can be obtained by spending real money in the in-game store. There are a few bundles, with the larger bundles providing more bonus VPs when they are purchased.

Players get to choose between six randomized weapon skins that are provided at a discount when Night Market is available. The bundle is pretty exclusive to every individual player as the weapon skins are randomly provided.

Gamers will need a lot of luck if they’re looking to purchase specific skins. Nonetheless, they can opt to buy a single skin or all of the skins that are made available in the Night Market.

The skins that will be released in the current Act are available in the in-game store itself at full prices. The discounted cosmetics that will be available in the Night market will be from any of the previous Acts.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market is expected to go live on July 20, 2022

Over the last decade, monetizing skins has become one of the more trendy ways that companies like Riot Games have generated revenue through the F2P model.

An event like Night Market incentivizes players to buy skins as they are provided at discounted prices. This in turn generates quite a lot of revenue for developers and helps them build a better game.

Players might be lucky to find the skins that they were looking for in this edition of the Night Market. The Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market stays around for about 12-14 days and players will get the opportunity to buy all of the skins available at a discount in exchange for VPs.

The skins that will be available in Valorant's Night Market are categorized into five different tiers based on their price tags. The tier that the weapon or the melee skin is placed in depends on the complexity of the design, animation, sound, and other qualities that they offer. The tiers of the melee and weapon skins are as follows:

Select Edition: 875 VP

875 VP Deluxe Edition: 1275 VP

1275 VP Premium Edition: 1775 VP

1775 VP Ultra Edition: 2475 VP

2475 VP Exclusive Edition: Varies from 2175 VP to 2675 VP

Ultra Edition and Exclusive Edition skins won’t be featured in the Night Market. Players will get a discount on Select, Deluxe, and Premium Edition skins during the event. The discounts and all skins will be exclusive to almost every individual as they will be provided randomly.

Valorant's upcoming Night Market is expected to go live on July 20, 2022, and end on August 2, 2022.

