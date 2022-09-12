Valorant Episode 5 Act 2: Night Market weapon skins price guide

The Night Market from Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 will soon be available in the game store soon. Players who have been waiting to get their hands on discounted weapons and melee skins are understandably excited.

When the Night Market is available, players get to choose from six randomized weapon skins available at a hefty discount. Since the weapon skins are provided at random, the offerings are fairly unique to each individual player. The following article will provide a better understanding of cosmetics' tiering and pricing in the Night Market.

What is the Valorant Night Market and what does it provide?

Weapon skins featured in the Night Market can be from any previous Act of the game, with only skins from the current and immediate previous Act not being available. Additionally, the Night Market also offers exclusive melee weapon skins.

Select, Deluxe, and Premium Edition skins can all appear in the Night Market, with at least two Premium Edition or higher skins guaranteed to be showcased. Players can only receive two offers for the same type of weapon. The skins that will be released in the current Act can be purchased in-game at full price.

Discounted cosmetics from any of the previous Acts will be available specifically in the Night Market. The skins available there are divided into five different price tiers. The weapon or melee skin's tier is determined by the complexity of the design, animation, sound, and other qualities that they offer. The tiers are as follows:

Select Edition: 875 VP

Deluxe Edition: 1275 VP

Premium Edition: 1775 VP

Ultra Edition: 2475 VP

Exclusive Edition: Varies from 2175 VP to 2675 VP

This is the base price for all weapon skins in the game. Players will receive a discount off the regular price. However, all of these skins, as well as their discounted prices, are unique to each individual and will be chosen at random.

Gamers will need to be very lucky if they want to buy specific skins. Nevertheless, they have the option of purchasing a single skin or all of the skins available in the Night Market. Available for a period of 12 days, players should have plenty of time to decide whether or not they should spend their VP on any of these skins.

Skins from the Ultra Edition and Exclusive Edition will not be available in the Night Market. During this event, players will receive discounts on the Select, Deluxe, and Premium Edition skins.

With every new update, Riot Games creates new weapon skins and cosmetics for Valorant's loyal fanbase. Players can choose to buy these skins and add them to their collection by spending VP, Valorant's in-game currency. However, in order to obtain VP, players must spend real-world money. An event like the Night Market encourages players to buy skins by offering them at a discount, generating revenue for developers so that they can improve the game further.

As of now, Valorant's upcoming Night Market is set to open on September 28, 2022, and will close on October 10, 2022.

