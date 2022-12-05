Valorant Episode 5 Act 3: Night Market weapon skins price guide

Valorant Night Market returns in Episode 5 Act 3, for players to grab their beloved skins at hefty discounts. Riot Games allows everyone to purchase skins at reasonable prices in the Night Market.

One can get their hands on guns and melee skins from the Night Market. There are six randomized weapon skins picked for each player's account. They may not get their preferred skin, yet it will come with a discount.

The Night Market only appears once for every Act in Valorant. This means players can always hope for their favorite weapon skins to arrive in the next Act.

What is Night Market in Valorant, and how will the price range work in Episode 5 Act 3?

Valorant's Night Market doesn't include skins introduced to the game in the current and immediate previous Act. However, every skin introduced from any previous Acts has a chance to show up in the Night Market. Furthermore, Night Market can also offer exclusive melee weapon skins.

Episode 5 Act 3 Night Market is set to arrive in December 2022 and will last until January 4, 2023. Only Select, Deluxe, and Premium tier weapon skins are available in the Night Market. Riot Games also ensures that at least two Premium Edition skins are guaranteed to arrive.

The availability of the tier list that can arrive in the Night Market for each player is as follows:

Select Edition : 875 VP

: 875 VP Deluxe Edition : 1275 VP

: 1275 VP Premium Edition: 1775 VP

Players will receive a discount on the aforementioned price of the weapon skins. Furthermore, skins introduced in the current Act will show up in two Acts later in the Night Market.

Meaning weapons like Soulstrife and Ion 2.0 won't be available in the upcoming Night Market. Players will have to wait to see if they are waiting for specific skinlines to show up in the market, as it's rare for Riot Games to give away popular selections at a discounted price.

The Night Market is more or less a special occasion for Valorant players as they wait for an entire Act to conclude, only to see whether their favorite weapon skin can be acquired at a reasonable price.

The market itself will be available for around 12 days, until it returns once again on the next Act. Players will have plenty of time to decide on their favorite skin and if they want to grab it.

Unfortunately, for collectors, the Ultra Edition and Exclusive Edition tier skins will not be available in the Night Market. Riot Games ensured that they stayed true to the exclusivity of these skins. Event-specific selections like the Champions bundle will also not appear in the Night market.

Riot Games have always ensured that the playerbase is happy with the top-tier skin lines. Valorant fans have a variety of Premium, Deluxe, and Select Edition skins to pick from when it comes to the Night Market.

As always, regular Valorant store rotations can bring some of the most popular Ultra Edition skins to those desperate to have one but without a discount.

