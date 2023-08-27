Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass release date for Mumbai (India) server

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 is right around the corner, and similar to every other major update, it will contain a new Battlepass featuring a plethora of in-game items — such as skins, gun buddies, player cards, and sprays. While most of these cosmetics will be locked behind a pay paywall, some of them will be available for free and require players to progress through the BP.

The release date of Valorant's Battlepass will vary depending on your region. Typically, North America is the first to receive the update, followed by other servers. This article will reveal the BP's release date and time for Mumbai servers in India.

When does Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass go live?

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass will be shipped along with the release of Patch 7.04. The Mumbai (India) region will receive the update at 2:30 am IST on August 30, 2023. As new content is introduced, this title's servers are expected to be down for three to four hours, depending on the implemented optimizations and fixes.

The patch will provide nerfs, buffs, and gameplay balances for various Agents.

What will Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass feature?

The Battlepass will be bundled with Panoramic, Freehand, and Transition collections.

The first one comprises skins for Classic, Bucky, and Guardian. Cosmetics from the Freehand collection are for Ghost, Marshall, Spectre, and Odin. The Knife, Shorty, Stinger, Bulldog, and Vandal items are part of the Transition bundle. The premium track of the Battlepass will also include an RVDR Phantom at Tier 45 on the ninth page.

Various player cards, sprays, and gun buddies will be included in the BP, which can be purchased for $10. Gamers opting out of the premium track will also receive 17 items and 30 Radianite Points.

Episode 7 Act 2 will bring a lot of excitement, along with a load of in-game cosmetic items. The fresh Sunset map and new gameplay balances will have a major impact on this title's ongoing meta.