Valorant
  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • Valorant Episode 7 Act 3: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Oct 29, 2023 09:14 GMT
All the Battlepass rewards in Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 (Image via RIOT Games and Sportskeeda)
All the Battlepass rewards in Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 (Image via Riot Games and Sportskeeda)

Episode 7 Act 3 of Valorant is all set to release on October 31, 2023, and players worldwide are quite hyped up about it. The developer is about to introduce a new Battlepass with a fresh set of skin bundles and cosmetics alongside some freebies.

Apart from the seasonal pass, they are also introducing a new duelist named ISO, along with some Agent buffs and nerfs.

Riot Games is trying its best to engage with the Valorant community by providing a consistent stream of meta-changing improvements and quality enhancements. This seasonal Battlepass is definitely one of the aspects that is helping them achieve this goal.

Here’s a detailed overview of the upcoming Battlepass that’ll go live soon.

List of all Premium and Free rewards available in Episode 7 Act 3 of Valorant

Players worldwide can purchase the Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass of Valorant for 1000 VP (Valorant Points), which costs approximately $10 or 800 INR from October 31, 2023. For such a low cost, you can get skin lines like Sandswept, Silhouette, and Libretto alongside numerous cosmetic items as rewards.

Shelling out a large amount on the upcoming Battlepass of Valorant could be an excellent investment if you don’t want to try your luck by spending a lump sum amount on the new Valiant Hero bundle. Below is a highlight of the Free and Paid tracks of it.

Free track highlights

  • Sandswept Sheriff
  • The Foundation - Player Card
  • Break Time - Spray
  • Winter Whisper - Gun Buddy

Paid track highlights

  • Sandswpt Vandal
  • Sandswet Dagger
  • Libretto Bulldog
  • One Last Bite - Spray
  • Let It Cook - Gun Buddy
  • Rooftop Revelry - Player Card

Now we’ll see a detailed breakdown of every tier of the premium Battlepass alongside all the freebies.

Tier 1-5 rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 1-5 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards Tier 1-5 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Libretto Ghost
  • Libretto Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Libretto Card
  • Silhouette Frenzy

Free

  • Fault Line Schema Card
  • Rockets Title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 6-10 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards Tier 6-10 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Sandswept Spray
  • Splash Zone Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Sandswept Card
  • Sandswept Marshal

Free

  • Episode 7//3 Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 11-15 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards Tier 11-15 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Unstoppable// KAY/O Card
  • Libretto Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Treble Clef Buddy
  • Libretto Stinger

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Bet Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 16-20 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards Tier 16-20 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Silhouette Judge
  • ISO ID Card
  • Hide’N Peek Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Sandswept Spectre

Free

  • Break Time Spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 21-25 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards Tier 21-25 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Penalty Call Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Sandwept Buddy
  • Spark Shock Spray
  • Libretto Operator

Free

  • The Foundation Card
  • 10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 26-30 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards Tier 26-30 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • The Big Bet Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Silhouette Spray
  • Silhouette Card
  • Silhouette Ares

Free

  • Winter Whisper Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 31-35 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards Tier 31-35 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Rooftop Revelry Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Bumble Stitch Buddy
  • Keep Your Paws Off Spray
  • Libretto Bulldog

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Grrr Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Premium

  • One Last Bite Spray
  • Silhouette Buddy
  • Order For Owen! Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Silhouette Guardian

Free

  • Updraft Scare Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 41-45 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards Tier 41-45 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • In The Pocker Card
  • Ego Boost Spay
  • There Is Only One Truth Spray
  • Sandswept Vandal

Free

  • Hundreds And Thousands Buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards Tier 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Fragger’s Fall Spray
  • Let It Cook Buddy
  • Mementos Pt. 2 Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Sandswept Dagger

Free

  • Sandswet Sheriff
  • Versus//Breach + Raze Card

Epilogue rewards

Epilogue rewards in the Battlepass (Image via Riot Games)
Epilogue rewards in the Battlepass (Image via Riot Games)
  • Epilogue: Treble Clef Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Epilogue: Order For Owen! Card
youtube-cover

Episode 7 Act 3 of Valorant will go live on October 31, 2023, depending on the region you live in. Players have to grind their way through the 55 tiers to collect its amazing rewards. However, if they want to shell out a large chunk of money for this game, they can just buy all the tiers instead.

Quick Links

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...