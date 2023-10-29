Valorant Episode 7 Act 3: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Episode 7 Act 3 of Valorant is all set to release on October 31, 2023, and players worldwide are quite hyped up about it. The developer is about to introduce a new Battlepass with a fresh set of skin bundles and cosmetics alongside some freebies.

Apart from the seasonal pass, they are also introducing a new duelist named ISO, along with some Agent buffs and nerfs.

Riot Games is trying its best to engage with the Valorant community by providing a consistent stream of meta-changing improvements and quality enhancements. This seasonal Battlepass is definitely one of the aspects that is helping them achieve this goal.

Here’s a detailed overview of the upcoming Battlepass that’ll go live soon.

List of all Premium and Free rewards available in Episode 7 Act 3 of Valorant

Players worldwide can purchase the Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass of Valorant for 1000 VP (Valorant Points), which costs approximately $10 or 800 INR from October 31, 2023. For such a low cost, you can get skin lines like Sandswept, Silhouette, and Libretto alongside numerous cosmetic items as rewards.

Shelling out a large amount on the upcoming Battlepass of Valorant could be an excellent investment if you don’t want to try your luck by spending a lump sum amount on the new Valiant Hero bundle. Below is a highlight of the Free and Paid tracks of it.

Free track highlights

Sandswept Sheriff

The Foundation - Player Card

Break Time - Spray

Winter Whisper - Gun Buddy

Paid track highlights

Sandswpt Vandal

Sandswet Dagger

Libretto Bulldog

One Last Bite - Spray

Let It Cook - Gun Buddy

Rooftop Revelry - Player Card

Now we’ll see a detailed breakdown of every tier of the premium Battlepass alongside all the freebies.

Tier 1-5 rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 1-5 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Libretto Ghost

Libretto Buddy

10 Radianite Points

Libretto Card

Silhouette Frenzy

Free

Fault Line Schema Card

Rockets Title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 6-10 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Sandswept Spray

Splash Zone Spray

10 Radianite Points

Sandswept Card

Sandswept Marshal

Free

Episode 7//3 Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 11-15 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Unstoppable// KAY/O Card

Libretto Spray

10 Radianite Points

Treble Clef Buddy

Libretto Stinger

Free

10 Radianite Points

Bet Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 16-20 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Silhouette Judge

ISO ID Card

Hide’N Peek Spray

10 Radianite Points

Sandswept Spectre

Free

Break Time Spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 21-25 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Penalty Call Spray

10 Radianite Points

Sandwept Buddy

Spark Shock Spray

Libretto Operator

Free

The Foundation Card

10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 26-30 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

The Big Bet Spray

10 Radianite Points

Silhouette Spray

Silhouette Card

Silhouette Ares

Free

Winter Whisper Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 31-35 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Rooftop Revelry Card

10 Radianite Points

Bumble Stitch Buddy

Keep Your Paws Off Spray

Libretto Bulldog

Free

10 Radianite Points

Grrr Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Premium

One Last Bite Spray

Silhouette Buddy

Order For Owen! Card

10 Radianite Points

Silhouette Guardian

Free

Updraft Scare Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 41-45 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

10 Radianite Points

In The Pocker Card

Ego Boost Spay

There Is Only One Truth Spray

Sandswept Vandal

Free

Hundreds And Thousands Buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Fragger’s Fall Spray

Let It Cook Buddy

Mementos Pt. 2 Card

10 Radianite Points

Sandswept Dagger

Free

Sandswet Sheriff

Versus//Breach + Raze Card

Epilogue rewards

Epilogue rewards in the Battlepass (Image via Riot Games)

Epilogue: Treble Clef Buddy

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

Epilogue: Order For Owen! Card

Episode 7 Act 3 of Valorant will go live on October 31, 2023, depending on the region you live in. Players have to grind their way through the 55 tiers to collect its amazing rewards. However, if they want to shell out a large chunk of money for this game, they can just buy all the tiers instead.