Valorant Episode 7 Act 3: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Episode 7 Act 3 of Valorant is all set to release on October 31, 2023, and players worldwide are quite hyped up about it. The developer is about to introduce a new Battlepass with a fresh set of skin bundles and cosmetics alongside some freebies.
Apart from the seasonal pass, they are also introducing a new duelist named ISO, along with some Agent buffs and nerfs.
Riot Games is trying its best to engage with the Valorant community by providing a consistent stream of meta-changing improvements and quality enhancements. This seasonal Battlepass is definitely one of the aspects that is helping them achieve this goal.
Here’s a detailed overview of the upcoming Battlepass that’ll go live soon.
List of all Premium and Free rewards available in Episode 7 Act 3 of Valorant
Players worldwide can purchase the Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass of Valorant for 1000 VP (Valorant Points), which costs approximately $10 or 800 INR from October 31, 2023. For such a low cost, you can get skin lines like Sandswept, Silhouette, and Libretto alongside numerous cosmetic items as rewards.
Shelling out a large amount on the upcoming Battlepass of Valorant could be an excellent investment if you don’t want to try your luck by spending a lump sum amount on the new Valiant Hero bundle. Below is a highlight of the Free and Paid tracks of it.
Free track highlights
- Sandswept Sheriff
- The Foundation - Player Card
- Break Time - Spray
- Winter Whisper - Gun Buddy
Paid track highlights
- Sandswpt Vandal
- Sandswet Dagger
- Libretto Bulldog
- One Last Bite - Spray
- Let It Cook - Gun Buddy
- Rooftop Revelry - Player Card
Now we’ll see a detailed breakdown of every tier of the premium Battlepass alongside all the freebies.
Tier 1-5 rewards
Premium
- Libretto Ghost
- Libretto Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- Libretto Card
- Silhouette Frenzy
Free
- Fault Line Schema Card
- Rockets Title
Tier 6-10 rewards
Premium
- Sandswept Spray
- Splash Zone Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Sandswept Card
- Sandswept Marshal
Free
- Episode 7//3 Coin Buddy
Tier 11-15 rewards
Premium
- Unstoppable// KAY/O Card
- Libretto Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Treble Clef Buddy
- Libretto Stinger
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Bet Title
Tier 16-20 rewards
Premium
- Silhouette Judge
- ISO ID Card
- Hide’N Peek Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Sandswept Spectre
Free
- Break Time Spray
Tier 21-25 rewards
Premium
- Penalty Call Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Sandwept Buddy
- Spark Shock Spray
- Libretto Operator
Free
- The Foundation Card
- 10 Radianite Points
Tier 26-30 rewards
Premium
- The Big Bet Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Silhouette Spray
- Silhouette Card
- Silhouette Ares
Free
- Winter Whisper Buddy
Tier 31-35 rewards
Premium
- Rooftop Revelry Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Bumble Stitch Buddy
- Keep Your Paws Off Spray
- Libretto Bulldog
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Grrr Title
Tier 36-40 rewards
Premium
- One Last Bite Spray
- Silhouette Buddy
- Order For Owen! Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Silhouette Guardian
Free
- Updraft Scare Spray
Tier 41-45 rewards
Premium
- 10 Radianite Points
- In The Pocker Card
- Ego Boost Spay
- There Is Only One Truth Spray
- Sandswept Vandal
Free
- Hundreds And Thousands Buddy
Tier 46-50 rewards
Premium
- Fragger’s Fall Spray
- Let It Cook Buddy
- Mementos Pt. 2 Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Sandswept Dagger
Free
- Sandswet Sheriff
- Versus//Breach + Raze Card
Epilogue rewards
- Epilogue: Treble Clef Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- Epilogue: Order For Owen! Card
Episode 7 Act 3 of Valorant will go live on October 31, 2023, depending on the region you live in. Players have to grind their way through the 55 tiers to collect its amazing rewards. However, if they want to shell out a large chunk of money for this game, they can just buy all the tiers instead.