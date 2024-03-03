Valorant Episode 8 Act 2: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass is all set to hit the live servers on either March 5 or March 6, 2024, based on your region. The Valorant community is brimming with excitement since the developers are introducing a fresh set of skin lines (Retrowave, Shellspire, and Aquatica), alongside some attractive cosmetics namely, player card, gun buddies, and more.
Costing 1000 Valorant Points ($10 or 800rs.), the Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass consists of several premium and free tier cosmetics that can obtained in-game. Moreover, the main attraction of the Battlepass has to be the Shellspire Sword. While the premium version certainly has a punch, players can enjoy some exciting freebies without wasting a hefty amount on the premium version.
Here’s an in-depth description of the Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass, which will go live soon.
List of all Premium and Free rewards available in Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass
Free Track highlights
- Retrowave Sheriff
- UWU Spray
- Epilogue: Twisted Treat
- Underneath It All Card
- Epilogue: VAL-SICLES Card
Paid Track highlights
- Shellspire Phantom
- Shellspire Sword
- Retrowave Operator
- Aquatica Outlaw
- Siphon Brew Card
- Radiant Skincare Card
- Sending Love Spray
Let’s see a detailed breakdown of every tier of the premium version of Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass alongside the free ones.
Tier 1-5 Rewards
Premium
- Aquatica Shorty
- Shellspire Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- Aquatica Card
- Shellspire Frenzy
Free
- Hitlist Card
- Real Title
Tier 6-10 Rewards
Premium
- No Classic Spray
- Awkward Breach Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Retrowave Card
- Retrowave Bucky
Free
- Episode 8//2 Coin Buddy
Tier 11-15 Rewards
Premium
- Gekko ID Card
- Aquatica Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Aquatica Buddy
- Aquatica Stinger
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Unserious Title
Tier 16-20 Rewards
Premium
- Shellspire Spectre
- Shellspire Card
- Shellspire Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Aquatica Ares
Free
- Double Tap Spray
Tier 21-25 Rewards
Premium
- Drink Up! Spray
- 10 Radianite Spray
- Twisted Treat Buddy
- Sneaky Stack Spray
- Retrowave Operator
Free
- Spike Sanded Card
- 10 Radianite Points
Tier 26-30 Rewards
Premium
- No Comment Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Sending Love Spray
- Val-Sicles Card
- Shellspire Guardian
Free
- Lotus Buddy
Tier 31-35 Rewards
Premium
- Night Shift Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Sea Jelly Buddy
- On My Own Spray
- Aquatica Outlaw
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Super Shy Title
Tier 36-40 Rewards
Premium
- Caught One Spray
- Retrowave Buddy
- Ankle-Breaker Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Retrowave Bulldog
Free
- UwU Spray
Tier 41-45 Rewards
Premium
- 10 Radianite Points
- Radiant Skincare Card
- Sentinel Slide Spray
- Deep Breath Spray
- Shellspire Phantom
Free
- Message In A Bottle Buddy
Tier 46-50 Rewards
Premium
- Downtime Spray
- Claw Tactics: Dan Buddy
- Siphon Brew Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Shellspire Sword
Free
- Retrowave Sheriff
- Underneath It All Card
Epilogue Rewards
- Epilogue: Twisted Treat Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- Epilogue: Val-Sicles Card
Episode 8 Act 2 of Valorant will go live on 5 March 2024, based on your region. Players worldwide must grind through up to 55 tiers to get these exceptional weapon skins and cosmetics. However, players wanting to spend a substantial amount of money will always have the option to buy all the available tiers instead.
