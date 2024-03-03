Valorant Episode 8 Act 2: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass is all set to hit the live servers on either March 5 or March 6, 2024, based on your region. The Valorant community is brimming with excitement since the developers are introducing a fresh set of skin lines (Retrowave, Shellspire, and Aquatica), alongside some attractive cosmetics namely, player card, gun buddies, and more.

Costing 1000 Valorant Points ($10 or 800rs.), the Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass consists of several premium and free tier cosmetics that can obtained in-game. Moreover, the main attraction of the Battlepass has to be the Shellspire Sword. While the premium version certainly has a punch, players can enjoy some exciting freebies without wasting a hefty amount on the premium version.

Here’s an in-depth description of the Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass, which will go live soon.

List of all Premium and Free rewards available in Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass

Free Track highlights

Retrowave Sheriff

UWU Spray

Epilogue: Twisted Treat

Underneath It All Card

Epilogue: VAL-SICLES Card

Paid Track highlights

Shellspire Phantom

Shellspire Sword

Retrowave Operator

Aquatica Outlaw

Siphon Brew Card

Radiant Skincare Card

Sending Love Spray

Let’s see a detailed breakdown of every tier of the premium version of Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass alongside the free ones.

Tier 1-5 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 1-5 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Aquatica Shorty

Shellspire Buddy

10 Radianite Points

Aquatica Card

Shellspire Frenzy

Free

Hitlist Card

Real Title

Tier 6-10 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 6-10 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

No Classic Spray

Awkward Breach Spray

10 Radianite Points

Retrowave Card

Retrowave Bucky

Free

Episode 8//2 Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 11-15 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Gekko ID Card

Aquatica Spray

10 Radianite Points

Aquatica Buddy

Aquatica Stinger

Free

10 Radianite Points

Unserious Title

Tier 16-20 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 16-20 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Shellspire Spectre

Shellspire Card

Shellspire Spray

10 Radianite Points

Aquatica Ares

Free

Double Tap Spray

Tier 21-25 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 21-25 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Drink Up! Spray

10 Radianite Spray

Twisted Treat Buddy

Sneaky Stack Spray

Retrowave Operator

Free

Spike Sanded Card

10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 26-30 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

No Comment Spray

10 Radianite Points

Sending Love Spray

Val-Sicles Card

Shellspire Guardian

Free

Lotus Buddy

Tier 31-35 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 31-35 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Night Shift Card

10 Radianite Points

Sea Jelly Buddy

On My Own Spray

Aquatica Outlaw

Free

10 Radianite Points

Super Shy Title

Tier 36-40 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 36-40 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Caught One Spray

Retrowave Buddy

Ankle-Breaker Card

10 Radianite Points

Retrowave Bulldog

Free

UwU Spray

Tier 41-45 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 41-45 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

10 Radianite Points

Radiant Skincare Card

Sentinel Slide Spray

Deep Breath Spray

Shellspire Phantom

Free

Message In A Bottle Buddy

Tier 46-50 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Downtime Spray

Claw Tactics: Dan Buddy

Siphon Brew Card

10 Radianite Points

Shellspire Sword

Free

Retrowave Sheriff

Underneath It All Card

Epilogue Rewards

Epilogue BP (Image via Riot Games)

Epilogue: Twisted Treat Buddy

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

Epilogue: Val-Sicles Card

Episode 8 Act 2 of Valorant will go live on 5 March 2024, based on your region. Players worldwide must grind through up to 55 tiers to get these exceptional weapon skins and cosmetics. However, players wanting to spend a substantial amount of money will always have the option to buy all the available tiers instead.

