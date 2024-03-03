  • home icon
Valorant Episode 8 Act 2: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Mar 03, 2024 16:17 GMT
All the Battlepass rewards in Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 (Image via Riot Games)
Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass is all set to hit the live servers on either March 5 or March 6, 2024, based on your region. The Valorant community is brimming with excitement since the developers are introducing a fresh set of skin lines (Retrowave, Shellspire, and Aquatica), alongside some attractive cosmetics namely, player card, gun buddies, and more.

Costing 1000 Valorant Points ($10 or 800rs.), the Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass consists of several premium and free tier cosmetics that can obtained in-game. Moreover, the main attraction of the Battlepass has to be the Shellspire Sword. While the premium version certainly has a punch, players can enjoy some exciting freebies without wasting a hefty amount on the premium version.

Here’s an in-depth description of the Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass, which will go live soon.

List of all Premium and Free rewards available in Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass

Free Track highlights

  • Retrowave Sheriff
  • UWU Spray
  • Epilogue: Twisted Treat
  • Underneath It All Card
  • Epilogue: VAL-SICLES Card

Paid Track highlights

  • Shellspire Phantom
  • Shellspire Sword
  • Retrowave Operator
  • Aquatica Outlaw
  • Siphon Brew Card
  • Radiant Skincare Card
  • Sending Love Spray

Let’s see a detailed breakdown of every tier of the premium version of Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass alongside the free ones.

Tier 1-5 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 1-5 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Aquatica Shorty
  • Shellspire Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Aquatica Card
  • Shellspire Frenzy

Free

  • Hitlist Card
  • Real Title

Tier 6-10 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 6-10 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • No Classic Spray
  • Awkward Breach Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Retrowave Card
  • Retrowave Bucky

Free

  • Episode 8//2 Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 11-15 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Gekko ID Card
  • Aquatica Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Aquatica Buddy
  • Aquatica Stinger

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Unserious Title

Tier 16-20 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 16-20 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Shellspire Spectre
  • Shellspire Card
  • Shellspire Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Aquatica Ares

Free

  • Double Tap Spray

Tier 21-25 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 21-25 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Drink Up! Spray
  • 10 Radianite Spray
  • Twisted Treat Buddy
  • Sneaky Stack Spray
  • Retrowave Operator

Free

  • Spike Sanded Card
  • 10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 26-30 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • No Comment Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Sending Love Spray
  • Val-Sicles Card
  • Shellspire Guardian

Free

  • Lotus Buddy

Tier 31-35 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 31-35 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Night Shift Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Sea Jelly Buddy
  • On My Own Spray
  • Aquatica Outlaw

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Super Shy Title

Tier 36-40 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 36-40 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Caught One Spray
  • Retrowave Buddy
  • Ankle-Breaker Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Retrowave Bulldog

Free

  • UwU Spray

Tier 41-45 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 41-45 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Radiant Skincare Card
  • Sentinel Slide Spray
  • Deep Breath Spray
  • Shellspire Phantom

Free

  • Message In A Bottle Buddy

Tier 46-50 Rewards

Battlepass Rewards Tier 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Downtime Spray
  • Claw Tactics: Dan Buddy
  • Siphon Brew Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Shellspire Sword

Free

  • Retrowave Sheriff
  • Underneath It All Card

Epilogue Rewards

Epilogue BP (Image via Riot Games)
  • Epilogue: Twisted Treat Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Epilogue: Val-Sicles Card

Episode 8 Act 2 of Valorant will go live on 5 March 2024, based on your region. Players worldwide must grind through up to 55 tiers to get these exceptional weapon skins and cosmetics. However, players wanting to spend a substantial amount of money will always have the option to buy all the available tiers instead.

