Valorant Frenzy skin tier list: All skins ranked from best to worst

As of this writing, Valorant offers 40 Frenzy skins that you can purchase from the in-game store. You can also get them via the Battle Pass or by completing specific Agents' contracts. Some of these skins look good and come with impressive finishing animation, while others are lacking in design and have no animation. This article will place each skin for Frenzy in a tier.

For those unaware, this is the only automatic pistol that you can have from the Sidearm section. With 10 rounds per second fire rate and a 1.5-second reload speed, this firearm can easily take down an enemy if you utilize it properly.

Within 0-20 meters, it can deal 78 damage to the head, 26 damage to the body, and 22 damage to the leg. This gun can also be used as a secondary weapon once your primary firearm is out of ammo. With that out of the way, here is the tier list for all of this weapon's skins.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Ranking every Valorant Frenzy skin from best to worst

Every Frenzy skin ranked from best to worst (Image via Riot Games)

As there are 40 Frenzy skins, this tier list will evaluate all of them based on the following criteria:

Good looking

Finishing animation

Sound effects

Pick rate

Each skin has been placed in one of five tiers — S, A, B, C, and D. Here, S is the highest tier and D is the lowest.

Read more: Best Valorant Crosshair code used by pros

S-tier

Sovereign Frenzy (Image via Riot Games)

The skins in the S-tier satisfy are picked often and have sound effects. These items look stunning and come with proper finishing animation. They are the top picks when it comes to cosmetics for the Frenzy and are highly sought after.

The skins in the S-tier are:

Prime//2.0 (1,775 VP Valorant Point)

Elderflame (2,475 VP Valorant Point)

Glitchpop (2,175 VP Valorant Point)

Sovereign (1,775 VP Valorant Point)

Oni (1,775 VP Valorant Point)

A-tier

This tier consists of skins that are good-looking, some of which even have finishing animation. These cosmetics are quite popular among players and are often seen in games. However, in comparison with the S-tier skins, they lack in terms of design.

The A-tier Frenzy skins are:

Ion (1,775 VP Valorant Point)

Sarmad (1,275 VP Valorant Point)

RGX 11Z Pro (2,175 VP Valorant Point)

Blastx (2,175 VP Valorant Point)

Origin (1,775 VP Valorant Point)

B-tier

Nunca Olividados Frenzy (Image via Riot Games)

The B-tier consists of skins that lack animation but have good designs. These skins are cheap but fail to impress some players:

Nunca Olividados (1,275 VP Valorant Point)

Swooping (1,275 VP Valorant Point)

Tacti-Series (From Battlepass)

Titanmail (1,275 VP Valorant Point)

Moondash (From Battlepass)

Team Ace (1,275 VP Valorant Point)

C-tier

Guardrail Frenzy (Image via Riot Games)

This tier comprises below-average skins that are often ignored by players. Some of them can be acquired free of cost by unlocking some Agents' tiers. These skins lack animation as well as sound effects and have average designs:

Guardrail (1,275 VP Valorant Point)

Spitfire (Get it by completing Phoenix’s contract)

Live Wire (Get it by completing Neon’s contract)

Celestial (1,775 VP Valorant Point)

Rush (875 VP Valorant Point)

Sensation (875 VP Valorant Point)

D-tier

Emberclad Frenzy (Image via Riot Games)

The D-tier consists of the worst Frenzy skins in Valorant. They aren't selected often and have no sound effects or finishing animation. These skins have bad designs and have no additional variants:

Silhouette (From Battlepass)

Emberclad (1,275 VP Valorant Point)

Shellspire (From Battlepass)

Couture (1,000 VP Valorant Point)

Hydrodip (1,300 VP Valorant Point)

Lightwave (From Battlepass)

Horizon (1,275 VP Valorant Point)

Xenohunter (1,775 VP Valorant Point)

Blush

Orion (1,275 VP Valorant Point)

Divine Swine (From Battlepass)

Ragnarocker (Get it by completing Breach contract)

Venturi (1,275 VP Valorant Point)

Aero (From Battlepass)

Default

That's it for this Valorant Frenzy skin tier list.

Disclaimer: The prices of Frenzy skins mentioned here are not fixed and can change depending on their demand.

Check out more Valorant articles here: